Rain of objects thrown by children from hotel injures woman and brings helicopter to Times Square in New York

The NYPD closed part of West 44th St. near Times Square yesterday after a 24-year-old woman was injured by falling objects from the InterContinental Times Square hotel. According to reports, two minors, a 12-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl, threw glass bottles of alcohol from the 32nd floor of the hotel, causing the woman to be injured and the street to be temporarily closed.

The 12-year-old boy has been charged with reckless endangerment, while the 11-year-old girl was not charged due to her age. Their names were not released.

The injured woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is in stable condition. Police investigated the room from where the objects were thrown.

The incident occurred just hours after Mayor Eric Adams and The Times Square Alliance assured New Yorkers that security would be a top priority for New Year’s Eve. This incident raises concerns about safety and security in the busy Times Square area, especially as the New Year’s Eve celebrations approach.

Crowds gathered outside the cordoned off area as police investigated the situation, and the street was reopened around 6:25 p.m.

All charges are mere accusations and those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. The case will continue to be investigated.

Share this: Facebook

X

