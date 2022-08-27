UDINE. It was announced and it was not long in coming: bad weather arrived in Friuli. Rain and gusts of wind, on the afternoon of Saturday 27 August, lashed numerous municipalities in Udine, causing in some cases the crash of some trees and flooding roads. A strong hail storm struck Udine around 4.30 pm.

Intense rainfall was recorded in Ragogna, Artegna, Tarcento, Coseano, San Daniele, in the Codroipese and in the Carnia area. In Gemona a tree fell in the station square: firefighters and civil protection volunteers at work.