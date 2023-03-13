Home News Rain with thunder and winds for three days from March 15 in Telangana, Met department forecast
Rain with thunder and winds for three days from March 15 in Telangana, Met department forecast

In Telangana March 15 with thunder and strong winds for three days
Chance of light and heavy rain, Hyderabad Meteorological Department forecast

Hyderabad: 13. March (Sahrnews.com)

Due to decrease in air pressure in North India, a decrease in air pressure has also been recorded in a few areas of south Karnataka to Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Telangana and Karnataka and further decrease in air pressure is likely. Andhra Pradesh has been forecasted by the Meteorological Department for light and heavy rain with thundershowers and gusty winds.

Hyderabad Meteorological Department today March 13 A weekly weather bulletin issued on March 15 Light and heavy rain is expected at a few places in Nizamabad, Adalabad, Jagatial, Nirmal, Kamareddy, Mancharial, Rajna Sarsla and Medak districts of Kotalingana.

March 16 Light and gusty with gusty winds and thundershowers in the districts of Sangareddy, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Mehboob Nagar, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Waqarabad, Mancharial, Rajna Sarsla, Medak, Pidapalli, Jaishankar Bhopalpally, Mehboobabad, Bhadradri, Kota Goram, Nalgonda. Hyderabad Meteorological Department has predicted rain.

While March 17 Districts Nizamabad, Nirmal, Jagatial, Sangareddy, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Mehboob Nagar, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Waqarabad, Mancharial, Rajna Sarsla, Medak, Pedapalli, Jaishankar Bhopalpalli, Mehboobabad, Bhadradri, Kota Goram, Nalgonda and some of the districts. Light and heavy rains with winds and thunderstorms were predicted at places. According to the Meteorological Department March 18 From March 20 There is no possibility of any change in the weather.

The people of the state, who are worried about the intensity of summer, are likely to get relief from the heat due to the predicted rains for these two or three days. There is also a need to be aware of the effects.

