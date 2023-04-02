news-txt”>

The rainbow in the flags and umbrellas, the tricolor in the bands of the mayors present, the pink in the shirts worn by many participants. Braving the rain on a spring Sunday, a few hundred people were in Bologna, in Piazza Maggiore at the demonstration launched by various associations to protest against government policies. In front of the basilica of San Petronio, many wanted to respond “to the recent attacks on the children of same-parent families” and ask for all birth certificates to be recognized equally. The theme of transcripts is at the center of the letter sent to the European Court of Human Rights by Isabella Conti, mayor of San Lazzaro di Savena and one of the first, in her role, to decide to continue transcripting the children of same-parent couples, despite the Meloni executive directive that prohibits it.

“Dear judges of the European Court of Human Rights, I turn to you to express my deep concern regarding the Italian government’s policy on the recognition of children born of surrogacy abroad”, begins the text, where Conti argues that the government uses the Cassation ruling of 30 December 2022 “to impose political decisions by depriving Parliament of its role”, creating “legal uncertainty relating to the social identity of minors”.

Conti would like a law, like many other center-left first citizens. Even Matteo Lepore, mayor of Bologna, his opponent in the primaries for the municipal elections, is now at his side in Piazza delle Famiglie Arcobaleno, for the rights of LGBT people: “Today it is very important to be there and with the tricolor band because the mayors who do the transcripts have decided to apply the law, follow the dictates of the Constitutional Court and affirm rights and above all not to lend a hand to any discrimination. What we ask is that there is a clearer law, that parliament has courage”, he said Lepore. Also in line with them Beppe Sala, mayor of Milan, who spoke about it on Half an hour more on Rai3: “We cannot leave Minister Roccella the idea of ​​directing the destinies of the country and of many families: let them talk about it in Parliament” , he said. For Sala, “this is a government that wants to bring us back”, speaking of the transcripts of the children of same-parent families but also of the “idiocy of linguistic foreignism”.