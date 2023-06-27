Rainer Höretzeder is a candidate for the FPÖ St. Martin

“My home community is important to me,” says the 50-year-old, who achieved just over 27 percent in the runoff election in autumn 2021. The father of two sons (nine and twelve years old) has been a member of the municipal council for 14 years. “30 years ago I worked as a youngster in the municipal parliamentary group of the FPÖ St. Martin. I do it with the same enthusiasm today as I did then,” says the local politician, whose father Kurt Höretzeder was mayor of St. Martin for 18 years.

As reported, Benjamin Salhofer (35) is running for the ÖVP. The Greens will probably have a candidate, but the SPÖ has not yet made a decision. The election will take place on October 8th.

You can read a detailed interview with the outgoing mayor Hans Peter Hochhold tomorrow in the Rieder Volkszeitung and Braunauer Warte.

