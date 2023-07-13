Rainfall Brings Temporary Relief in the North, but Southern Heatwave Persists

Rainfall Brings Temporary Relief to the North, Southern Heatwave Continues

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, July 12th: A rainstorm brought some much-needed relief to several areas in the north, providing temporary respite from the scorching heat. However, the high temperatures in the south are expected to persist, according to the Central Meteorological Observatory.

From Shaanxi, Shanxi, Henan, and the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei regions to Shandong, the rainfall has temporarily diminished the high temperature. But as the rain subsides, the heatwave in North China and other regions is expected to intensify once again. Meanwhile, as the plum blossoms fade in Jiangnan and other areas, the dog days of summer have arrived, characterizing it as sunny, hot, and relatively humid, with temperatures in some regions of Jiangnan reaching as high as 38-40°C.

Fang Chong, the chief forecaster of the Central Meteorological Observatory, outlined the characteristics of this rainfall from the 12th to the 13th. Its coverage is quite extensive, with strong precipitation expected in the Northwest, North China, Huanghuai, and other northern regions. Even the southwest, Jianghan, and Jianghuai regions in the south are expected to experience some rainfall.

Certain areas will receive more rainfall than others. It is predicted that heavy to torrential rains will occur from day to night on the 12th in parts of Shandong, central and northern Henan, northern Jiangsu, northern Anhui, central Shaanxi, western Sichuan Basin, southeastern Gansu, eastern and southern Qinghai, as well as southeastern Tibet. Central Shandong and the western Sichuan Basin will experience local heavy rainfall.

The recent rainfall provides some relief to regions that have been affected by high temperatures and drought. This will be beneficial for agricultural production in the northern region.

The prolonged high temperature in the northern region has been extreme this year. Gao Hui, chief forecaster of the National Climate Center, revealed that 86 national stations in North China and the Huanghuai region have reached or surpassed the extreme high temperature threshold. Among them, 26 national stations, including Beijing Tanghekou, have reached or exceeded historical extremes. As of July 11, the Central Meteorological Observatory has issued 43 high-temperature warnings, including 27 yellow warnings and 16 orange warnings.

In Beijing, the temperature this June was the highest in recorded history since 1961. North China has experienced high temperature processes from mid-June to early July for eight consecutive years.

Experts attribute this extreme high temperature in North China to the rapid development of El Niño, which strengthened the subtropical high pressure system and shifted rainfall patterns southward. The stable high-pressure ridge in the middle and high latitudes, coupled with poor water vapor conditions, contributed to the dry heat-type high temperature in the north before the rainy season.

July 11 marked the end of the ambush. Will the dog days be even hotter?

Fang Chong revealed that on the 14th, as the rainfall subsides, the high temperature will likely return to eastern North China and other regions.

Typically, the northern region experiences dry conditions with minimal rainfall, and temperatures rise rapidly during the day due to strong solar radiation. However, after the rainfall, thunderstorms will become more frequent, significantly increasing atmospheric humidity compared to before. As a result, the rate of temperature rise during the day will slow down. While the extreme high temperatures in the later period may not necessarily be stronger than those in the earlier stages, the increased humidity will make people feel more uncomfortable.

The situation in the south is different. Under the influence of the subtropical high pressure system, the high temperature weather in the southern region will persist, with some areas reaching temperatures between 38 to 40°C. The public is advised to take precautions and prepare for the hot weather.