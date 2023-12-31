Rainfall increases in the south and cold air continues to affect the weather during the New Year’s Day holiday in the central and eastern parts → – Mobile Dahe Network

Snowfall and Rainfall Expected in Northern Xinjiang and Southern China

As we welcome the New Year, weather conditions are expected to bring snowfall and increased rainfall in different parts of China. The Central Meteorological Observatory has issued a forecast for December 31, 2023 to January 1, 2024 predicting frequent snowfall in northern Xinjiang and rainfall in the southern region. This will be accompanied by a temperature drop in central and eastern areas, along with strong winds.

The high-altitude trough and low-level vortex are causing snowfall in Xinjiang, central and eastern Inner Mongolia, and the northeast. Yesterday, light to moderate snow or sleet occurred in various regions, with some areas experiencing heavy snow. Urumqi, Xinjiang saw significant snowfall, and more snowfall is expected in the coming days.

The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts light to moderate snow and sleet in parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia, northwest Heilongjiang, and northern Xinjiang, with heavy snow in some areas. Additionally, light to moderate rain is expected in several regions in southern China.

As cold air continues to affect the central and eastern regions, temperatures are expected to drop by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius in some areas, with stronger winds. The cold air will also disperse fog and haze in the central and southern parts of North China to the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River and the Sichuan Basin.

The New Year’s Day holiday will see the continuation of cold air affecting the central and eastern regions, with temperature drops and gusty winds. It is advised to pay attention to temperature changes and take measures to prevent cold and stay warm, especially for those engaging in travel activities during the holiday.

While cold air activities are expected to continue in the coming week, the overall intensity is predicted to be weak, and the cooling time will be short. Despite this, areas such as Xinjiang and Northeast China will experience deep snow, making it important for residents to be cautious of slippery roads and other adverse effects on transportation.

Editor: Zhu Ping

