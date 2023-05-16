Rains and floods, Romagna under water. A man missing in Forlì – breaking latest news

Nine hundred people evacuated in Emilia Romagna, with flooded structures and flooded or overflowing rivers, so much even in Cesena people were forced to climb onto the roofs. Marche and Abruzzo are also grappling with landslides and mud while in the Veneto, with the return of high tide, the raising of the Mose barriers has once again been ordered.

A man is missing in Forlì. The rescuers, according to what is learned, have recovered a woman near via Firenze, near the embankment of the Montone river which is overflowing. At the moment her husband is not found. Searches are ongoing.

Bad weather, Riccione: the hospital emergency room flooded

The Tunisian cyclone arriving from North Africa continues to cause damage in the country, where according to forecasts the rains and low temperatures will continue at least until Thursdaywhen there will be a truce.

The most difficult situation is on the coasts and hills of Romagna, territories for which the Civil Protection has already issued the status of red alert on the risk of hydraulic and hydrogeological criticalities also for the next few hours. From Bologna to Rimini – where schools will be closed as in many other parts of Italy – the local authorities have found themselves managing “a very difficult situation”, asking the population to avoid driving in the Riccione area, with tunnels and bridges blocked in addition to many city streets that are not passable. Even the ground floor of the emergency room of the city hospital remained completely flooded and the images of those who pulled out the inflatable mattress with the oars to be able to move from one part of the city to another have already made the rounds of social networks.

There are ten rivers in Emilia-Romagna that have exceeded the alert threshold 3 and in Cesena il Savio has reached “historic levels never seen before”, so much so that some inhabitants were forced to climb onto the roofs to then be rescued by helicopter.

Several rivers in the Ravenna area are overflowing in the evening and evacuations and rescue operations are underway. In Conselice there is a flooding of the Sillaro and the area is being evacuated. In Faenza the Marzeno and Lamone rivers have overflowed their banks and the water is entering the town. The Municipality asks all citizens to go to the highest floors possible, even on the roofs if necessary. Rescue efforts by the fire brigade are underway.

In the evening, the Montone river also flooded in Forlì. There are two most critical points: at the confluence with the Rabbi torrent, where it flooded large areas of the Franco Agosto urban park and not far from the Schiavonia bridge, where the river flooded some streets and made the houses on the ground floors unusable. About 80 people who live in that area were welcomed into the rescue point set up by the civil protection. Attention remains very high, because the flood of the river, albeit slowly, is continuing to rise.

Because of the bad weather rail traffic was suspended in the stretches of some lines which from Bologna (in the Emilian capital the Ravone torrent is flooded again) or Ferrara lead to Rimini.

Among the structures evacuated as a precaution there is also the paddock in the ‘Enzo e Dino Ferrari’ racetrack in Imola: so far no flooding, but the authorities continue to monitor the situation and given the moment, the Formula One Grand Prix, which will be held from 19 to 21 May, would not be at risk.

Bad weather, bathing establishments flooded in Rimini due to the storm

The landslide and overflow alert also extends to the southernmost Adriatic cities: Pesaro, in the Marche region, is flooded due to the scattered flooding of the Genica torrent which crosses the city while the Foglia river is flooding from the hinterland. On the roads of the province there are several reports of failures that have led to traffic problems and closures. In the center of Senigallia, in the province of Ancona, the flooding of the Misa did not cause further damage but the shops on the river side remain closed for the moment and the ordinance for residents to keep to the upper floors of the houses is still in force. Problems also in Abruzzo, particularly in the hinterland of the province of breaking latest news, where the roads have been invaded by mud and the road system has gone haywire. The northern floodplain of the breaking latest news river has also been closed to traffic, which has already exceeded the alarm threshold.

Alento and Osento are also in ‘red code’ in the region, after reading the hydrometric levels of the network. However, torrential rains also hit the north. Over one hundred requests for intervention have reached the switchboards of the various fire brigade commands in Friuli Venezia Giulia for damage or dangerous situations due to strong winds. And in Veneto, after many weeks of absence, high water has returned to Venice: the tide center of the Municipality has calculated a maximum point of 110 centimetres, for this reason the activation of the Mose mobile barrier system is planned to protect the city.