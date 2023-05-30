Rains and power outages affected the water supply in Yopal

The Yopal Aqueduct, Sewerage and Cleaning Company (EAAAY) delivered a new report on the current situation of the aqueduct service in the city.

As previously reported, they have started up the backup water purification systems, which include deep wells and alternate and reconciled plants, with the aim of providing optimal aqueduct service. However, they regretted to inform that the power outages that have occurred in the city of Yopal have affected the electrical systems, which has generated a decrease in water pressure during the day.

In order to mitigate the effects of this eventuality, the EAAAY has implemented the following measures:

Tank truck service: This tank truck service ensures the water supply in those sectors that could be most affected. The tank trucks will be distributing water at strategic points in the city.

Public Basins: The public basins are enabled in the Estadio well and the Braulio Campestre well. These piles will be open to the public so that the community can supply itself with water until the eventuality caused by the winter wave is over.

Source: Yopal Aqueduct, Sewerage and Cleaning Company (EAAAY)

