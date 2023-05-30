Home » Rains and power outages affected the water supply in Yopal
News

Rains and power outages affected the water supply in Yopal

by admin
Rains and power outages affected the water supply in Yopal

The Yopal Aqueduct, Sewerage and Cleaning Company (EAAAY) delivered a new report on the current situation of the aqueduct service in the city.

As previously reported, they have started up the backup water purification systems, which include deep wells and alternate and reconciled plants, with the aim of providing optimal aqueduct service. However, they regretted to inform that the power outages that have occurred in the city of Yopal have affected the electrical systems, which has generated a decrease in water pressure during the day.

In order to mitigate the effects of this eventuality, the EAAAY has implemented the following measures:

Tank truck service: This tank truck service ensures the water supply in those sectors that could be most affected. The tank trucks will be distributing water at strategic points in the city.

Public Basins: The public basins are enabled in the Estadio well and the Braulio Campestre well. These piles will be open to the public so that the community can supply itself with water until the eventuality caused by the winter wave is over.

Source: Yopal Aqueduct, Sewerage and Cleaning Company (EAAAY)

See also  Xi'an Gaoling District signed three contract projects with a total investment of 1.72 billion yuan_Industrial University_Development_Manufacturing

You may also like

D2 / D24: the JCA moves to Agouwa,...

Drummond receives visits from Mayors and social managers...

#Sky20Anni, new great guests announced for the two...

beginning of the Baccalaureate First part – TOGOTOPNEWS-...

The Great Attractor, the mysterious region of the...

The Human Resources Network of the Taozhu Miao...

Pick and plate in Medellín Thursday June 1,...

Palamara, I freed myself from the weight of...

Most of the Gulf stock exchanges rose after...

Prosecutor’s Office inspects the Colombian presidential palace

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy