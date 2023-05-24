Home » Rains and strong winds will be registered nationwide
News

Rains and strong winds will be registered nationwide

by admin
Rains and strong winds will be registered nationwide

CLIMATE

The probability of rains of variable intensity, storms and gusts of wind will increase in the coming days. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (Inamhi) explained that these phenomena will be recorded from Thursday 18 to Friday 26 May.

Rainfall, storms and strong winds will be recorded with greater intensity in the Litoral and Inter-Andean regions.

Rainfall, storms and strong winds will be recorded with greater intensity in the Litoral and Inter-Andean regions. Here rains are forecast mainly in the afternoons and nights, with greater intensity in the foothills of the mountains.

In the Amazon there will be moderate to heavy rains at night and early morning. Meanwhile, in the Insular region, the precipitations will be mostly light, although some occasionally heavy will be registered.

The institution reported that it is probable that there is accumulation of water in homes, businesses and roads. Road conditions could also be affected by standing water, landslides and fog banks.

The Inamhi announced that it is possible that there are river overflows where more rain is expected, as well as strong gusts and electrical discharges when storms occur.

According to Inamhi, these conditions occur due to the increase in moisture content in the toposphere, in addition to the change in the direction of the winds, high surface temperatures of the sea and the arrival of tropical waves that cause instability in atmospheric conditions in South America. South. /The Telegraph.

See also  In Ivrea the last farewell to Paolo Carra Olivettiano and ombudsman

You may also like

Schärding Clinic: Started as interns, now nursing educators...

Olympic Games highlights ISA World Surfing Games 2023...

Case against Álvaro Uribe will remain open, as...

155-year-old Shaozhou Guild Hall opened

Helma Eigenheimbau suspends the dividend

This is how the world press reports the...

Indigenous people of the Cauca are looking for...

Pelangio Exploration Announces Retirement of CFO, Paul Rokeby...

Monserrath Astudillo represents the golden years in ‘La...

Utopia, an audiovisual work by Laura Gómez Hincapié

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy