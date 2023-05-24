Rains and strong winds will be registered nationwide

CLIMATE

The probability of rains of variable intensity, storms and gusts of wind will increase in the coming days. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (Inamhi) explained that these phenomena will be recorded from Thursday 18 to Friday 26 May.

Rainfall, storms and strong winds will be recorded with greater intensity in the Litoral and Inter-Andean regions.

Rainfall, storms and strong winds will be recorded with greater intensity in the Litoral and Inter-Andean regions. Here rains are forecast mainly in the afternoons and nights, with greater intensity in the foothills of the mountains.

In the Amazon there will be moderate to heavy rains at night and early morning. Meanwhile, in the Insular region, the precipitations will be mostly light, although some occasionally heavy will be registered.

The institution reported that it is probable that there is accumulation of water in homes, businesses and roads. Road conditions could also be affected by standing water, landslides and fog banks.

The Inamhi announced that it is possible that there are river overflows where more rain is expected, as well as strong gusts and electrical discharges when storms occur.

According to Inamhi, these conditions occur due to the increase in moisture content in the toposphere, in addition to the change in the direction of the winds, high surface temperatures of the sea and the arrival of tropical waves that cause instability in atmospheric conditions in South America. South. /The Telegraph.