Rains caused several emergencies in Yopal – news

Rains caused several emergencies in Yopal

Rains caused several emergencies in Yopal

Intense rains affected various sectors of the capital of Casanareña, according to a report by Bomberos Yopal, several emergencies were attended to in the different communes.

Flooded streets and houses, several trees falling, sewage overflowing and the affectation of a vehicle were reported to the emergency center.

From the Ciudadela La Bendición, several affectations were reported, there, according to the community, the road works did not allow the water to run to the lower part of the neighborhood and the houses were flooded, around 9:00 pm they reported strong odors due to the overflow of a septic tank, a situation that affects public health.

At El Alcaraván Airport, strong winds unroofed a part of the structure, fortunately no injuries were reported.

According to the IDAM, due to the heavy rains in the department of Casanare, the subzones of the Cravo Sur and Cusiana rivers are raised to red alert, due to possible sudden flooding in the upper parts of these basins.

In addition, special attention is recommended in the municipalities of Pajarito and Aquitania (Boyacá), Tauramena, Aguazul and Maní (Casanare). as well as in the municipalities of Labranzagrande (Boyacá), Yopal and Nunchía (Casanare).

The Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies points out that for the next few hours rains are expected in the Orinoquia region, which affect the departments of Casanare, Meta and Vichada.

