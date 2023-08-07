Rains could affect El Salvador this Sunday from the afternoon

The parishioners of the Catholic Church participated this Sunday in the mass in honor of the Divine Savior of the World, which marks the closing of the patron saint festivities in the Salvadoran capital.

The Metropolitan Cathedral of San Salvador is the setting for the celebration of liturgical activities. One of the events with the greatest participation of the parishioners is the so-called “bajada”, which refers to the “transfiguration of the patron”. The scene is reminiscent of the biblical passage when Jesus, on top of Mount Tabor, appeared dressed in white to the disciples Peter, John and James.

“This implies that, from the place that each one occupies in history, they must work to bring down from the cross the crucified peoples, peoples like ours, who for centuries have suffered the oppression and oblivion of those who have had in their hands over the duty to lead it with justice and rights,” said José Luis Escobar Alas, Archbishop of San Salvador.

At the mass, the archbishop advocated changing history for the poor and downtrodden. He also asked to fight for the “transfiguration of our country according to the will of God.” “Let us ask the Divine Savior of the World, through the intercession of Mary Most Holy and our martyrs, that we be able to reverse our history in favor of our poor people who have suffered so much injustice,” he said.

The religious leader pointed out that the history of violence that El Salvador has been dragging on since the end of the armed conflict seems “almost” over. However, he considered that there are challenges that must be assumed so that it does not happen again, including the release of the innocent, a reference to the accusations of people detained during the emergency regime without ties to gangs who are still in prison.

“If we want to reverse history from the poor, it is necessary, first of all, to continue working on improving legal procedures to avoid the imprisonment of innocents and to obtain the prompt release of the innocent imprisoned. That is, the administration of prompt and fulfilled justice.

Alas Escobar also asked that the culprits not be abandoned “as if they were subjects of revenge and not of justice.” For them, he said, “spiritual care is necessary, since they are also children of God, as well as psychological care.”

The capital’s mayor’s office highlighted that all the activities have been carried out under a security device in which the National Civil Police, Civil Protection, relief agencies and other civil society entities participated.

