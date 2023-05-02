rains dragged garbage and even a refrigerator to the Bay of Santa Marta

The recorded images generate outrage over the serious pollution in the Manzanares River that flows into the bay of Santa Marta.

Photo: video capture Twitter @guillerodph.

After the heavy rains in Santa Marta, a video that has gone viral on social networks showed large amounts of waste and even refrigerators floating on the high seas combined with the landscape of the tributary and the sea in this area of ​​the capital of Magdalena.

The images, apparently, were captured by a drone, there you can see the tributary of the Manzanares River, pouring its pollution into the bay of Santa Marta.

This situation raises concern about the constant pollution suffered by the coastal ecosystem. The Manzanares River, which runs through several neighborhoods in the city, has been the object of attention from the authorities due to the amount of garbage it contains due to the lack of awareness of many residents. The contamination of bodies of water not only affects the coastal ecosystem, but also the public health of the inhabitants and tourists.

The main pollution problem that the Manzanares River presents in Santa Marta is the accumulation of garbage and waste that are thrown by the inhabitants of the city. Despite the fact that the river crosses several neighborhoods in the city, many people do not have an adequate sense of belonging and throw their garbage into its waters, which has seriously contaminated the coastal ecosystem.

The Manzanares River flows into the bay of Santa Marta, and the garbage that accumulates in its waters is carried by the currents towards the sea, generating an alarming image of floating waste and even electrical appliances such as refrigerators, as could be seen in the video. viral that circulated on social networks.