Rains generate emergencies in five municipalities of Huila

Authorities have reported various emergency situations in five municipalities of the department due to the rains that have occurred in the region.

In the municipality of Pitalito, an increase in the flow of water sources has been reported. The Guachicos River has experienced a significant increase, which has affected the vehicular bridge located in the village of Porvenir, district of Bruselas. Local authorities are evaluating the structure of the bridge to determine the damage and the necessary actions.

In addition, the flow of the Guarapas River has also increased, which has generated risks for a Surgas network located on the bridge in the Barrio Libertador. The Pitalito Volunteer Fire Department carried out an inspection on site, and the Municipal Disaster Risk Management Council has requested the presence of the competent company to verify the state of the network.

As for landslides, there have been damages on different roads in the municipality. On the Pitalito road to Mocoa, specifically in the village of Villa Fátima, district of Bruselas, work continues to remove the landslide that occurred on June 15. So far, only one lane has been allowed, and drivers are advised to drive with caution.

On the other hand, on the San Juan de Villalobos road to Pitalito, there was a total closure of the highway in the Peregollos sector due to a slide of material on the road. The company in charge of the Ruta al Sur has reported that once the debris removal work is completed on the Pitalito road to Mocoa, they will move to the Peregollos sector to attend to the situation.

In the municipality of Saladoblanco there has also been a landslide that has affected the roads in the area. The road that leads from the village of Vista Hermosa to the municipality of Saladoblanco has been completely blocked, preventing the passage of vehicles. The Municipal Council for Disaster Risk Management is coordinating the dispatch of machinery to deal with this emergency. Until now, the road remains closed in its entirety.

The local authorities are working on the attention and mitigation of emergencies, taking measures to guarantee the safety of the population and restore normalcy on the affected roads.