Rains in northeast China leave 14 dead – 102nine

At least 14 people have died in China after heavy rains in the city of Shulan, in the northeastern province of Jilin, state media reported.

According to local authorities, the water level in the reservoirs and the main rivers has dropped to a range considered safe, after the city suffered continuous rains since last Tuesday night.

The rainfall triggered flooding, landslides, and power and communication outages in several areas of the Shulan municipal area, a city of about 700,000 located near the border with North Korea.

The local government has mobilized various rescue teams to evacuate residents, repair roads, and restore power and communication to resume normal life for the population as soon as possible.

The authorities mentioned that some rivers in the northeastern provinces of Liaoning and Heilongjiang had exceeded their safe levels in the face of rain, with several dams also accumulating more water than allowed.

