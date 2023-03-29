A call to the people of Valle del Cauca so that don’t let your guard down before the return of winter to the region and keep your umbrellas ready made the CVC.

The environmental entity stated that although the La Niña phenomenon had returned to its neutral conditions, crossed with the beginning of the first rainy season of the yearwhich already started in mid-March and will end in June 2023.

He also indicated that this situation increases threats such as landslidesflash floods, floods, electric shocks.

For this reason, he asked the Government of the Cauca’s Valley and the municipal mayors of the department reserve the corresponding items to generate the actions that lead to minimize the effects of those possible events.

To the Municipal Disaster Risk Management Councils, it recommended updating, as soon as possible, prevention plans.

Likewise, it asked the municipalities to guarantee that the banks and natural channels of rivers, streams, wetlands, canals, etc., are free of settlements.

emergencies

It should be noted that so far this week seven municipalities of the Valle have been affected due to torrential rains that have caused detachment of roofs, flooding roads and schools.

The Secretary of Risk Management of the Valley, Francisco Tenorio said that “there were precipitations in the populations of the center of the department. The roofs of some houses in the urban area of ​​El Cerrito fell, while in Buga, the roofs of the Tulio Enrique Tascón school collapsed, causing the flooding of the classrooms.

