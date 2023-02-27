The Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (Ideam) has published its “Short, medium and term climate prediction report for the first semester of 2023” and has revealed the precipitation data for the months of February, March and April.

According to the report, it is expected that in the Andean region there will be rainfall above historical records, but not more than 20%. In the Pacific region, for its part, rainfall is forecast above the reference climatology 1991-2020, but not higher than 20% in much of the area.

For the month of March, rains above the climatological averages are expected in Caldas, Risaralda, Quindío, southern Tolima, central Huila and sectors of Cauca and Nariño, as well as in Chocó. In April, in the Andean region, rainfall is expected to be above the historical ones, no greater than 20% in some sectors of southern Tolima, central Huila and southern Antioquia, while on the Nariño coast reductions close to 20 are expected. % with respect to the historical averages of 1991-2020.

Likewise, Ideam will continue to monitor the weather and issue early warnings if necessary.