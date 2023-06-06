Rains wreak havoc on the Simón Bolívar airport road

By: Maximo Hernandez Castro.

On Sunday afternoon, a heavy downpour fell in different scattered sectors of the city of Santa Marta, this caused damage to the entrance road to the Simón Bolívar airport, causing some people who were going to travel inland to lose their flights. from the country.

In dialogue with EL INFORMADOR, José Orozco, a taxi driver, denounced the following “how is it possible that an international airport such as Simón Bolívar does not have a drainage route for these damages, these make us have a terrible image of the city for the tourists who arrive in Santa Marta, I remember very well that my fellow taxi drivers made a drain because their vehicles were trapped in the middle of the floods. Orozco said.

Likewise, Clara Suaréz, a person who was going to go to the center of the country, told EL INFORMADOR, “the situation that occurs at that entrance to the airport is terrible, due to the stagnation of rainwater and the poor condition of the road made me miss my flight; I call on the entities in charge of this important transport terminal, as well as the District leaders, to improve the good image of this place”. Suarez commented.

For its part, the District Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta, in previous months carried out an intervention on the access road to the Airport where 358 square meters of road were replaced in 26 points of this area, but apparently they did not take into account the drainage, reason for what happens this situation.