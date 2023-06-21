Rainstorm subway stations in many places in China turned into “pools” for citizens to swim and travel | Waterlogging | Fountain pool | Enshi

[NewTangDynastyNewsBeijingTimeJune192023]In the past two days, Enshi in Hubei Province and Guiyang in Guizhou Province have been hit by heavy rains, causing serious urban waterlogging. Some subway stations were turned into “fountains” due to the influx of rainwater. Many private cars on the street were washed away by the flood, and some citizens went swimming in the stagnant water.

According to comprehensive mainland media reports, from the afternoon of June 18th to the morning of June 19th local time, there were torrential rains to heavy rains in the main urban area of ​​Guiyang City, Guizhou Province, with precipitation reaching 177.7 mm/hour. Five counties, including Jiangkou and Pingba, have recorded torrential rain records in the past two days, and the precipitation in Pingba exceeded 310 mm/hour. On the night of the 18th, the Guiyang Meteorological Observatory directly “jumped” the yellow rainstorm warning to the red warning.

On the evening of the 18th, netizens in Guiyang posted videos of the scene of the rainstorm on social media, or posted posts complaining that they were hit by the rainstorm.

The video footage taken by local netizens shows that the instantaneous heavy rain caused severe flooding in many places in Guiyang City. Many cars waded through the water on the street, and the stagnant water had almost submerged the wheels. Some citizens jumped on the roof of the car to move forward, while others swam in stagnant water. The roadside barbecue restaurant was flooded by stagnant water, and diners’ legs were soaked in the water.

(webpage screenshot) (webpage screenshot)

According to land media reports, some road sections in Guiyang have been flooded to the shoulders of pedestrians. The “Fountain” station of the subway was directly turned into a “Fountain” due to the influx of a large amount of water, which led to the emergency closure of the station and the suspension of trains for a time.

Video footage showed that nearly half of the cars outside the subway station were submerged in water; there were also areas where the water was as deep as shoulders. Residents swam from one badly flooded car to another to escape.

Hubei hit by heavy rain

Hubei Province has also been hit by heavy rains in the past two days. On June 18, many roads in Enshi, Hubei Province were flooded with water, and many vehicles were flooded due to urban waterlogging. A bus broke down on a waterlogged section, and video clips of a barbershop being flooded by stagnant water were circulated on the Internet.

From 20:00 on June 18 to 19 local time, a total of 26 consecutive rainstorm warnings were issued in Wuhan, Xianning, Huanggang, and Jingzhou in Hubei Province.

(Video Screenshot) (Webpage Screenshot)

During this period, a total of 148 stations in Hubei Province had a cumulative rainfall of more than 50 millimeters. Among them, Jingzhou, Wuhan and other places also experienced heavy rains of more than 100 millimeters, and the largest rainfall was 125.4 millimeters at Honghu New Beach in Jingzhou.

In addition, according to the information released by the Sichuan Provincial Geological Hazards Office, from 17:00 on June 18 to 7:30 on the 19th, there were moderate to heavy rains in most parts of Liangshan Prefecture; The largest rainfall occurred in Songping Town, Huidong County, Liangshan Prefecture (145.6mm). Among them, 3023 people from 1042 households in Liangshan Prefecture were transferred urgently.

It is worth noting that, according to the news released by the Central Meteorological Observatory on the 19th, it is expected that from 08:00 on June 19 to 08:00 on the 20th, central and eastern Jiangsu, Shanghai, northern and southwestern Zhejiang, southern Anhui, northern Jiangxi, western and northern Hunan, There will be heavy to heavy rains in parts of south-central and eastern Guizhou, northern Guangxi, eastern Yunnan, southern Sichuan, eastern Inner Mongolia, and southern Qinghai. Some of the above-mentioned areas are accompanied by short-term heavy precipitation, and local strong convective weather such as thunderstorms and strong winds.

At 19:30 on June 18, the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Water Resources issued a yellow flood warning for the South Jiangsu Canal. Affected by rainfall, at 19:30 on June 18, the water level at Wuxi Station of the South Sun Canal rose to 4.22 meters, 0.22 meters above the warning water level; the water level at Changzhou Station rose to 4.47 meters, 0.17 meters above the warning water level, and the water level is expected to continue to rise .

According to the local weather forecast, from June 19th to 20th, there will be strong rain in central and northern Zhejiang, and there will be heavy rain in some areas, and some places may even reach the level of heavy rainstorm.

(Comprehensive report by reporter Zhu Ying/Editor in charge: Lin Qing)

