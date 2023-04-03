Rainstorm warning: 10 provinces, regions and cities will now be so heavy that rainstorm experts interpret the process of the largest precipitation this year

Since last night, it has started to rain in most parts of the country.Experts say this is the largest precipitation process this year.

The Central Meteorological Observatory issued a blue rainstorm warning at 06:00 on April 3:

It is estimated that from 08:00 on April 3 to 08:00 on April 4, there will be severe cases in eastern and southern Hubei, northern Hunan, northern Jiangxi, Anhui, eastern Henan, southern Shandong, central Shaanxi, central Shanxi, northern Chongqing, and northeastern Guangxi. Heavy rain, among which, there were heavy rainstorms (100-130 mm) in parts of central Anhui, eastern Hubei, and northern Hunan.

Some of the above-mentioned areas are accompanied by short-term heavy rainfall (the maximum hourly rainfall is 20-50 mm, and the local area can exceed 60 mm), and there are local strong convective weather such as thunderstorms and strong winds.

Parts of central Inner Mongolia experienced heavy snowfall and local heavy snowstorms.

Many people wonder why the weather in spring is so complicated and changeable? Meteorological experts interpreted.

The chief forecaster of the Central Meteorological Observatory analyzed the causes of this weather process,It is mainly affected by two weather systems, one is the cold air in the north, and the other is the Jianghuai cyclone from the south.The northern region is mainly affected by the cold air. On the morning of April 2, the cold air reached the Hetao area to the eastern part of Gansu. Xinjiang, most of Gansu, western Inner Mongolia, Ningxia and other places experienced strong winds and cooling weather.

Next, the cold air will continue to move eastward and southward, bringing strong winds and cooling weather to most of the central and eastern regions. Many places in the south are mainly affected by the Jianghuai cyclone, and there are regional heavy rains.