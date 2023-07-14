Rainy afternoons and nights are forecast for the next few days – Diario La Hora

EMERGENCIES. Personnel from the Fire Department attended each sector.

Several sectors of Santo Domingo were flooded with the rain that fell early today.

He heavy rain that fell early today, Thursday July 13, surprised the santodomingueñosespecially those who live in sectors where the overflow of the river Pove wreaked havoc.

According to forecasts from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (Inamhi), the afternoons and rainy nights will continue until Tuesday, July 18, For this reason, they recommend that the authorities activate preventive plans.

Javier Macas, weather forecast analyst, pointed out that these anomalous situations are due to the fact that the sea continues to experience warming that influences the atmospheric part to generate this type of precipitation. It is estimated that the rain extends to Esmeraldas, Manabí and the northern part of El Oro.

He explained that the heavy precipitation and prolonged at dawn today was focused only on Santo Domingo, where about 40 millimeters of water fell from 02:00 to 07:00. “We have other stations near Santo Domingo, such as La Concordia, where there was less than 10 millimeters.”

He pointed out that, being an event that occurred in a single area, it generates a greater impact, because the water falls at one point with great force and for several hours. Likewise, he maintained that it is rare for these climatic situations to occur in July, but he believes that it is due to the development of the El Niño phenomenon.

Several sectors of Santo Domingo were flooded due to the overflow of the Pove River. The most affected sites were: Los Vergeles neighborhood, as well as the cooperatives Ciudad Nueva, Santa Martha, La Aurora, Housing and Proletariat Plan. In addition to the citadel, the Magisterium, Etho Vega stadium, among others.

They arrived at the place relief agency staffsuch as the Fire Department, who had to use boats to enter affected areas because the water rose about two meters highcovering the housing income.

The affected families hope that the authorities will preventive work to avoid further material losses.(CT)

In the rural area there was also damage to roads and bridges.

Something that caught our attention was the yellow color of the sky in the early hours of the morning. For Javier Macas, this event is due to the humidity of the environment with the drops of water that remain after a heavy rain.

