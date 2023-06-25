Rainy days are also full of enthusiasm, and the May Day business district welcomes more than 2.36 million people during the Dragon Boat Festival-Huasheng Online

Rainy days are also full of enthusiasm, and the May Day business district welcomes more than 2.36 million people during the Dragon Boat Festival

Open an umbrella and take a photo with “I Miss You in Changsha”

This Dragon Boat Festival, citizens and tourists shopping with umbrellas in Wuyi Commercial District, Tianxin District.Photo courtesy of Changsha Evening News correspondent Li Dan

Changsha Evening News, June 24th (all-media reporter Hong Hong, correspondent Li Dan) The rainy weather did not stop the enthusiasm of Changsha citizens and visitors from all over the world to travel and spend. The reporter learned from Tianxin District that during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, as of 18:30 on June 24, the Wuyi business district received a total of 2,365,870 passenger visits, and the Huangxing South Road Pedestrian Commercial Street received a total of 1,042,362 passenger visits, an increase of about 56% compared with last year’s Dragon Boat Festival. %, 73%. Shopping malls, supermarkets, and online celebrity new consumer brands have seen a blowout in revenue, and major scenic spots and scenic spots are in good order and safe.

Internet celebrities and new consumer brands gather in the May Day business district. During this holiday, various brands actively organize and carry out a variety of promotional activities to attract tourists to come for shopping and entertainment.

In the temple grounds, more than ten intangible cultural heritage handicraft stalls, such as sugar blowing figurines, palm weaving, clay figurines, and paper-cutting, were set up one after another, showing the charm of intangible cultural heritage handicrafts… The Dragon Boat Festival held by the main store of Huogong Palace attracted more than 30,000 visitors. Everyone went to temple fairs, watched temple operas, and tasted delicious food. In three days, the sales of the main store of Huogong Palace increased by about 200% compared with the same period last year.

During the Dragon Boat Festival holiday in Changsha, Wenheyou had a single-day online ranking of over 12,000, with an average daily reception of more than 50,000 person-times, a substantial increase compared to last year; the revenue of black classic stores increased by 150% year-on-year.

In the Fangcun LIFE living hall by the Xiangjiang River in the Wuyi business district, the two Internet celebrity street signs “I miss you in Changsha” and “The wind of missing you still blows to Changsha” ushered in a large number of “die-hard fans” who “take pictures with umbrellas” , The average daily reception of the store for the three days of the Dragon Boat Festival exceeded 1,000 people, the store sales increased by 80% compared with last year, and the average daily sales volume of the fresh fruit tea of ​​the same name exceeded 300 cups.

In terms of supermarkets, during the Dragon Boat Festival, the passenger flow of Wangfujing Shopping Center in Tianxin District increased by 90% year-on-year; many new stores opened in Hisense Plaza, among which the Liuyang restaurant called “Xiangyu Old Man” was full of people during the holiday, and the Dragon Boat Festival passenger flow of this mall increased by 240% year-on-year. Sales increased by 10% year-on-year.

Source: Changsha Evening News

(First trial: Xiong Boyu Second trial: Jiang Jun Third trial: Wang Yaqi)

