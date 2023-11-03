Home » Rainy season and El Niño phenomenon
Rainy season and El Niño phenomenon

The Departmental Office for Disaster Risk Management announced that several municipalities in the department of Huila have experienced significant variations in rainfall in recent days.

The analysis, carried out by the specialized professional of the Meteorology subdirectorate, Luis Barreto Pedraza, highlights the importance of evaluating the weather conditions from different meteorological levels.

It is highlighted that theAlthough the national climatic condition reflects the predominance of the El Niño Phenomenonwhich generally leads to a decrease in precipitation, there are other Meteorological phenomena that influence the region. The climatic patterns associated with tropical waves, combined with atmospheric behavior in the south of the continent, have had a varied impact and sometimes counteracted the effects of El Niño. These short-term phenomena, such as the entry of humidity from the Amazon, have led to the appearance of intense rains.

Huila, with its differentiated zones in climatic conditions, presents notable contrasts: the northern zone tends to be drier, while the southern zone tends to be wetter. The influence of meteorological phenomena varies in line with these differential conditions.

The Departmental Office for Disaster Risk Management has recommended that all municipalities of Huila activate emergency response protocols due to the effects of the recent rainfall recorded. Likewise, it has been reported that the department will continue to closely monitor the reports issued by the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (IDEAM) to take the relevant measures if necessary.

Citizens and local authorities remain on alert and attentive to any updates that may arise in relation to these climatic variations that impact different areas of the department of Huila.

