Raise your hand! – Newspaper The Hour

The threats and murders of authorities that exercise justice show an ethical crisis of incalculable dimensions in the country. The values ​​of respect, equity, equality and freedom are being violated on a daily basis and the factor of impunity, in the face of corruption matters, has become a destructive daily practice. The list of public officials prosecuted for crimes related to illegal enrichment is extensive; but, a great majority goes free after a few months or years, to enjoy the badly acquired money without returning a penny to the treasury. Many have already fled. Others are on the run; but, everyone hides behind the rhetoric of ‘political persecution’ for whatever.

How much has Ecuador lost in corruption? And since when was the horizon of accountability and public service as the axes of national development lost? How is it that if they were civil servants with average salaries today They live like tycoons and travel the world like the rich and famous.? Are the presidential candidates and legislators not the ones who have to propose what and how to end corruption in the State? Who investigates each sectional government and proposes a change in the model that makes public administration transparent in figures?

We are witnesses to the increase in new forms of violence and the panorama of hopelessness in our youth. The expansion of international drug trafficking, the complicit silence of world diplomacy in the face of armed conflicts, neighboring dictatorships and wars; the use of technology and cyberspace for crime; human smuggling across border lines and dangerous routes through the Darien jungle for a hackneyed ‘American dream’. It is paradoxical that totalitarian models such as the Venezuelan or Cuban are promoted again from rancid populism to the detriment of democracy and the quality of life of citizens. Undoubtedly, the socialism of the 21st century, beyond the language loaded with demagogy and group and personal interests, in several countries was applied to the merciless looting of public funds. They are lessons in a showcase that cannot be forgotten.

A few weeks before the elections after the political introduction of the death cross, the question arises: Are we prepared to choose candidates who develop projects for the well-being of all?Raise your hand who is ready!

