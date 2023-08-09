Raising 9 consecutive losses, erasing ace Ahn Woo-jin… “Relaxation Dimension” :: Sympathetic Media Newsis News Agency ::

LG veteran infielder Kim Min-seong returns to the first team

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Kim Joo-hee = Kiwoom Heroes, who are struggling with a 9-game losing streak recently, canceled ace Ahn Woo-jin from the first team entry.

Kiwoom excluded Woojin Ahn from the first team ahead of the match against the Lotte Giants in the 2023 Shinhan Bank Sol KBO League held at Gocheok Sky Dome on the 9th.

It’s not an injury problem. An official from Kiwoom explained, “Ahn Woo-jin was canceled so that he could take a break for one turn in order to reorganize.”

Ahn Woo-jin is a pitcher representing the league.

This year, he has only 7 wins (7 losses) due to lack of luck, but he is ranked 3rd in this category with an average ERA of 2.37. During 132⅔innings, the strikeout rate is 157, and the strikeout number 1 is also running. In the match against Lotte the day before, he recorded a visa book with 5⅔ innings and 1 run.

Kiwoom, who had been fighting for mid-level until the middle of the season, fell to ninth place, putting a red light on the ranking competition. From the Samsung Lions match on the 29th of last month to the Lotte match the day before, they played 9 games, even writing the club’s most consecutive losing streak.

It was a difficult situation, but I had no choice but to give An Woo-jin a rest.

On this day, Kiwoom removed outfielder Park Chan-hyuk from the first team entry along with Ahn Woo-jin. Outfielder Lim Byeong-wook was called up.

The LG Twins enrolled veteran infielder Kim Min-seong in the first team after recovering from an injury and sent Son Ho-young to the second team.

Samsung canceled Choi Chae-heung, who had been sluggish with 5 runs and 4 earned runs in 5 innings against the Doosan Bears the previous day, and pitcher Kim Seo-joon was called up to the first team.

NC Dinos canceled Roh Si-hoon and registered Choi Seong-young in the first team.

