On the banks of the Huangpu River, the world is watching. The opening ceremony of the 5th China International Import Expo and Hongqiao International Economic Forum will be held in Shanghai on November 4. President Xi Jinping will deliver a video speech.

This year’s CIIE is the first major international exhibition held in China after the victory of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of my country.

The expansion of the “circle of friends”, the debut of “new technologies”, the gathering of “fresh goods”, and the surge of “green tide”… In the face of the impact of the epidemic and the uncertain global situation, the 5th CIIE will be held as scheduled, with high hopes for mutual benefit and common development. Win the sails, hold the rudder of solidarity and cooperation, and arouse the surging momentum of China and the world to join hands in creating a better future.

As promised, the platform to share China‘s opportunities with the world is getting better and better

In Shanghai on the 3rd, the autumn was high and the atmosphere was fresh.

The “Four Leaf Clover” has witnessed a major innovation in the history of world trade: in 2018, President Xi Jinping personally planned, personally proposed, personally deployed, personally designed, and personally promoted the China International Import Expo grand opening here.

“The China International Import Expo must not only be held every year, but also must be held at a high level, with effective results, and better and better.”

In November 2018, President Xi Jinping made a solemn promise to the world at the first China International Import Expo.

A promise! China sets the stage, the world sings, and all parties at the conference jointly write a colorful chapter in the history of international trade.

This is a grand event shared by the world –

No matter how the world situation changes, the world‘s first import-themed national-level exhibition is always held as scheduled, bursting with vigor.

In 2019, more than 250 Fortune 500 and industry-leading companies participated in the exhibition for the first time. In 2020, a special area for public health and epidemic prevention will be set up. In 2021, a cultural relics and art section will be set up.

The 5th CIIE features a wider range of participating countries, richer display contents, better quality products of exhibitors, and various exciting activities. A total of 145 countries, regions and international organizations participated in the exhibition. Enterprises from 127 countries and regions appeared in the enterprise business exhibition, 66 countries and 3 international organizations appeared in the national comprehensive exhibition, and the number exceeded the previous one.

This is a stage for win-win cooperation——

Through the platform of the CIIE, the world listens to the strong voice of China‘s continuous expansion of opening up and joins hands with other countries to build an open world economy, and sees the vivid picture of “China‘s proposition” taking root.

From “economic globalization is an irreversible historical trend” to “jointly make economic globalization as powerful as possible, and resistance as small as possible”, from “the general trend of countries toward opening up and toward cooperation has not changed” to ” Let the open spring breeze warm the world“… President Xi Jinping’s keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the fourth CIIE grasped the trend of the times and gathered broad consensus and synergy.

According to statistics, the cumulative intentional turnover of the first four CIIEs has reached more than 270 billion US dollars.

“The CIIE has been successfully held for four sessions, giving full play to the role of the four platforms of international procurement, investment promotion, people-to-people exchanges, and open cooperation, and has become a window for building a new development pattern, a carrier of high-level openness, a stage for multilateralism, and an important international public product. ” said Sun Chenghai, deputy director of the China International Import Expo Bureau.

Against the headwinds of unilateralism and protectionism, the CIIE has become a highlight of the global economic recovery and development, won wide acclaim at home and abroad, and has truly become an “unusual” international economic and trade event.

There are more and more old and new friends on the platform of the Expo. This year is the first year that the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) has come into effect, and all RCEP member countries have exhibitors. The number of countries along the “Belt and Road” and the SCO participating countries also increased compared with the previous session. Eight countries including Nicaragua, Djibouti, Mauritania, Comoros, Mozambique, Congo (DRC), Iraq and Iceland will participate in the national exhibition for the first time.

According to reports, this year’s six exhibition areas will display hundreds of new products, new technologies and new services, including consumer goods and agricultural products focusing on a better life, as well as various high-precision medical devices and equipment containing world-leading technology. .

From the world premiere of Decathlon’s ecologically designed mountain bikes, to the debut of Zeiss surgical microscopes in China, to the seventh-generation table tennis robot brought by Omron, these high-quality products have entered the vast Chinese market with the help of the platform of the China International Import Expo.

Five times to meet at the Expo, there are new ideas every year.

The CIIE has become the first platform for innovative products of the French Danone Group, and has introduced more than 70 new products to the Chinese market. “Participating in the CIIE has made us deeply feel China‘s determination to share development opportunities with the world. We seized the opportunity to set up a new open scientific research center in China to accelerate the pace of ‘created in China‘ and ‘made in China‘.” Danone China , said Xie Weibo, President of North Asia and Oceania.

Taking advantage of the momentum, the CIIE demonstrates China‘s determination to expand a high level of opening up

9 square meters, which is the minimum booth area for exhibitors at the CIIE. In 2018, the Peruvian alpaca doll brand “Warm Camel” participated in the first CIIE, and now the booth has grown to 36 square meters.

The “Warm Camel” born to participate in the Expo has gradually opened up the Chinese market. In the past 4 years, the brand has established offline sales channels in more than 20 cities in China, and developed online sales on e-commerce platforms, and the number of orders has increased by 40 times.

Through the window of the CIIE, the world can also feel China‘s open attitude and win-win mindset.

This year’s CIIE will set up a new comprehensive exhibition area for “China‘s Decades – Achievements in Opening Up”. Models, photos, and videos, three-dimensionally and comprehensively demonstrate China‘s brilliant achievements in opening up to the outside world in the new era.

In the past four CIIEs, from the addition of a new area of ​​the Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone to the continued reduction of the negative list, from the continuous expansion of opening up in the digital economy, the Internet and other fields to the orderly expansion of the opening of service industries such as telecommunications and medical care… China The announced list of expanded opening up is “full of dry goods”, and the promise is fulfilled with practical actions.

“Tesla was able to become China‘s first wholly foreign-owned vehicle company only under the premise of China‘s liberalization of foreign shareholding ratios.” Tao Lin, vice president of Tesla, said that Tesla has deeply invested in China‘s huge domestic demand. The market has become an important part of China‘s new energy vehicle industry.

With the successive introduction of policies and measures such as liberalization and facilitation, the wonderful story of “exhibits becoming commodities, exhibitors becoming investors” is constantly being staged on the platform of the CIIE. China‘s determination and measures to continuously improve a market-oriented, legalized and internationalized business environment are increasingly recognized.

This year’s CIIE has increased the number of free booths provided to companies from least developed countries.

“The Chinese market has given hope to the Afghan villagers.” Ali, an Afghan businessman, said that as long as a large handmade wool carpet is sold, it can guarantee the life of an ordinary family in this war-torn country for nearly a year.

Ali brought the newly created brand “BIRARO” to this CIIE. The name means “brother” in the local language, implying that the people of China and Afghanistan are like brothers, enhancing friendship and mutual benefit.

Facts have proved that only through open cooperation can we share development opportunities.

At this year’s CIIE, the Hongqiao International Economic Forum will focus on the theme of “stimulating new momentum for global openness and sharing new opportunities for cooperation and development”, and will discuss 24 sub-forums in the three major sectors of “opening and sharing”, “opening and co-governance” and “opening and sharing”. Expand high-level opening up. International organizations such as the United Nations Industrial Development Organization and the World Intellectual Property Organization participated in the sub-forum.

Have the world in mind, and build yourself up to people.

This year’s CIIE will continue to convey the strong message of China‘s openness and cooperation to the world. An open world economy will surely benefit the people of all countries.

Create the future together, the CIIE contributes China‘s strength to boosting the world economy

Entering the north hall of “Four Leaf Clover”, a large screen comes into view. Here the stage is set up and the live broadcast equipment is in place. During this year’s CIIE, more than 90 launch events will be held in this new product release area.

In the expanded innovation incubation zone, more than 150 start-ups from the fields of technical equipment, consumer goods, medical care, and automobiles will showcase their ingenious ideas.

Whether it is the debut of new products or the exhibition in the innovation incubation zone, the CIIE is cheering for innovation and development with unprecedented strength.

At present, the world economy is faltering and the chill is evident. The upcoming China International Import Expo and the open-minded Chinese market will undoubtedly contribute China‘s strength to boosting the world economy.

——The “Chinese market” with huge potential fascinates the world.

With a population of more than 1.4 billion and a middle-income group of more than 400 million, it has become the world‘s largest online retail market for many consecutive years, importing about 2.5 trillion US dollars of goods and services every year. Enterprises from all over the world will bring “good things” from all over the world to the CIIE. It is the big Chinese market where hundreds of millions of people are rushing to a better life.

“China‘s big market fascinates us. We have brought more than 170 kinds of products to the CIIE this year, and more than 50% of them are exhibitors for the first time.” Cai Tianle, president of Metro China, said that more Chinese consumers are willing to “buy better things.” , so that the membership store model has a “useful place”.

“China has entered a new stage of development, the middle-income group has increased, consumption has been continuously upgraded, and some small cities have also shown great business opportunities, which has strengthened our confidence in deepening the Chinese market.” said Huang Guoqiang, senior vice president and general manager of LEGO Group in China. Thanks to the promotion of the China International Import Expo, the LEGO Group has opened more than 380 stores in more than 100 cities in China in recent years.

——China‘s promotion of high-quality development will help stabilize the global industrial chain and supply chain.

The CIIE is a platform for China to expand high-level opening up and share development opportunities with the world, as well as a window to observe China‘s high-quality development.

“Innovation is the first driving force for development.” Wang Hao, President of Siemens Healthineers Greater China, said that Siemens Healthineers, who participated in the exhibition for five consecutive years, sensed China‘s new development concept from the Expo, and successively brought 5G remote ultrasound, 5G square cabin vehicle CT , and demonstrated the full-line application of 5G technology in the field of large-scale imaging equipment and interventional surgery, working with Chinese enterprises to improve the localized production level of the supply chain, so that more and more products and technologies will take root in China.

The return rate is nearly 90%! At this year’s CIIE, more than 280 Fortune 500 and industry leaders participated in the exhibition, and many companies have signed contracts for the sixth CIIE. The CIIE is like a magnet, continuously releasing its attraction.

——The bright prospect of Chinese-style modernization will inject more certainty into global development.

Through the WeChat applet, the participants of the CIIE can fill in their personal transportation mode and distance to calculate their carbon emissions, and then they can complete the offset and neutralization of their personal carbon emissions, which is the “green mark” of this CIIE.

Through the efforts of the CIIE’s “zero carbon import expo and zero plastic expo”, Chinese and foreign participants can feel one of the essential requirements of Chinese-style modernization, “promoting the harmonious coexistence of man and nature”.

Both exhibitors and buyers expressed emotion that in the past few years, they have experienced that the technology leading the world trend has been applied in various scenarios, and they have heard discussions on future development trends.

“The prospect of Chinese-style modernization excites us and allows us to see an opportunity to participate,” said Tao Kuangchun, chairman of KPMG China and Asia Pacific.

Starting from Shanghai, the better and better CIIE will once again show the world that China, which has embarked on a new journey, will continue to promote high-level opening up, and will bring more new opportunities and better and brighter to the world. future.

