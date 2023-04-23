Raja and Wydad’s stumbling outside the home complicates their task of reaching the next round

Electronic flag – Rabat Raja Casablanca was defeated by its Egyptian host, Al-Ahly, with two goals without a response, in the match that brought them together, this evening, Saturday, at Cairo International Stadium, in the first leg of the quarter-final round of the African Champions League for football.

Al-Ahly’s goals were scored by Mohamed Abdel-Moneim in the second minute of stoppage time in the first half through Rasia, and Hamdi Fathy in the 83rd minute of the match.

The return match between the two teams is scheduled to take place next Saturday at Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca.

The task of Raja, which needs to achieve victory over Al-Ahly in the second leg, was complicated by three clean goals, in order to ensure that it reached the golden square of the African competition, while Al-Ahly would suffice a draw or even a loss by a goal difference to pass to the next round.

The qualifier from the Al-Raja and Al-Ahly confrontation will play with the qualifier from the Tunisian Esperance match and the Algerian JS Kabylie, as the first-leg match between them, which was held in Algeria on Friday, ended with the Tunisian team winning 1-0.