Home » Raja appears before CAF for accountability
News

Raja appears before CAF for accountability

by admin
Raja appears before CAF for accountability
Electronic science – agencies

The Disciplinary Committee of the Confederation of African Football summoned Raja Casablanca officials to listen to them regarding the events that took place in the Green Team match against Al-Ahly of Egypt last Saturday, in the second leg of the African Champions League quarter-finals.

An official source revealed that the disciplinary committee of the Confederation of African Football will hear tomorrow, Thursday, the officials of Raja Casablanca, due to the poor organization of their team’s match against Al-Ahly of Egypt, which caused the death of the cheerleader, Nour.

The same source expected that the Confederation of African Football would issue its sanctions against Raja Athletic and Esperance de Tunis.

It is noteworthy that Raja Casablanca for football was eliminated last Saturday from the quarter-finals of the African Champions League, with a 0-0 draw against Al-Ahly of Egypt, after it had been defeated in the first leg by 2-0.

See also  Pharmaceuticals: Bristol Myers Squibb in top ten jobs - Healthcare

You may also like

[영상] Write a love song and go to...

Labor decree, Travaglio in La7: “It is terrifying,...

the sale of houses in Valledupar fell

Behind the booming tourism in districts and counties...

The administrative judiciary isolates the head of the...

Rhino news, and more…: Envisioning Design Day 2023

The moon will be dyed red

Milan stock exchange rebounds driven by Unicredit, Mediobanca...

Juan Diego Patiño, said goodbye to the Assembly...

The Amazigh World Assembly condemns the Algerian military...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy