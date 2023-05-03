Raja appears before CAF for accountability

Electronic science – agencies The Disciplinary Committee of the Confederation of African Football summoned Raja Casablanca officials to listen to them regarding the events that took place in the Green Team match against Al-Ahly of Egypt last Saturday, in the second leg of the African Champions League quarter-finals.

An official source revealed that the disciplinary committee of the Confederation of African Football will hear tomorrow, Thursday, the officials of Raja Casablanca, due to the poor organization of their team’s match against Al-Ahly of Egypt, which caused the death of the cheerleader, Nour.

The same source expected that the Confederation of African Football would issue its sanctions against Raja Athletic and Esperance de Tunis.

It is noteworthy that Raja Casablanca for football was eliminated last Saturday from the quarter-finals of the African Champions League, with a 0-0 draw against Al-Ahly of Egypt, after it had been defeated in the first leg by 2-0.