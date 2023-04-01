Hespress from Rabat

Raja Athletic football team defeated (3-1) its Tanzanian counterpart, Simba, in the match of the last round of the CAF Champions League group stage.

Returning to the details of the confrontation, the Moroccan team searched for the first goal from the start, by creating offensive balls that did not find their way into the net of the Tanzanian team throughout the minutes of the first round.

Within the 45th minute, Raja Athletic managed to score the net and score the first goal through the player Hamza Khaba, so that the details of the first round ended with a clean goal for Raja.

And with the start of the second round, the guest team managed to reach the Moroccan team’s net within the 48th minute through John Palecki, to score the equalizer.

Raja Athletic returned to pressure on Simba’s goal in the rest of the match, through aggressive offensive maneuvers, one of which resulted in a penalty kick within the 70th minute, which he translated into the second goal, before Mohamed Bulksut scored the third goal.

Raja Athletic raised its score after this victory to 16 points at the top of Group C, while the defeat froze Simba’s balance within 9 points, in second place.