Rakitic, we want to show what this cup is for Sevilla – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BUDAPEST, MAY 30 – “Being here again makes me feel proud and particularly motivated, and I want to show the world of football what the Europa League means for us at Sevilla”. To say it, on the eve of the final against Roma, is the Croatian Ivan Rakitic, who has already won the trophy up for grabs tomorrow with the shirt of the Andalusian club, where he then returned after his experience at Barcelona. His words make it clear how much they care about this Cup in Seville.



“We want to celebrate once again with our fans – says Rakitic -, even if it will be difficult because they (Roma ed) are a great team. But for those twelve thousand and more Sevillians who are here and for those who are “If we stayed at home, we want to bring this cup home. We can’t wait to get on the pitch, our progress in the last few months makes all of this very special.” But how important is the history and tradition of Sevilla in this final? “History doesn’t weigh, it doesn’t count for anything – he replies -, we are here because we deserved it. Nobody gives you anything, and in the knockout rounds we have always been better than our opponents”. (HANDLE).

