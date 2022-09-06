Moments of tension in Cagliari on the occasion of Giorgia Meloni’s rally on Saturday 3 September where a group of protesters clashed with the police. To bring to the attention of what happened there is, among others, the independence association A innantis! who on social media denounces: “Tonight we went down to Piazza del Carmine together with many other peers, separatists and civil rights activists, during the rally of Giorgia Meloni, leader of Fratelli d’Italia. As soon as the Arborense flag was waved, the police officers blocked us, explaining that “out of respect for democracy” the protest was forbidden. The response to the chants of some boys was the violation of human rights and democracy: charges and kicks by the Guardia di Finanza against the boys present there, with the addition of two arrests. In the video circulating on social networks, the agents of the Guardia di Finanza and Digos are seen beating the demonstrators. During the same meeting a young man took the stage a few minutes before I start by waving a rainbow flag in front of the FdI leader asking for the recognition of the rights of the LGBT + community.

