On one side, long lines for free flour and on the other side, new ways of robbing Muslims, pilgrims and pilgrims in the holy month of Ramadan. Look at these scenes in a country built in the name of Allah, Allah bows down in shame. Blessings, mercy. And in the holy month of forgiveness, seeing a Muslim being beaten, twisted and cut by a Muslim in this way, even the devil would secretly laugh and feel ashamed that what he could not do, this Muslim has done. Today, no one is safe from our hands or from our tongue. In the month of Ramadan, people turn to Allah by repenting of lies, fraud, deception and robbery, but we are those unfortunate and unfortunate people who are blessed with good deeds. In this month too, forgetting Allah, they start robbing the helpless Muslims with both hands through lies, fraud, deception and looting. In the holy month, they do not loot the black people and Hindus in the same way that we Muslims loot the bazaar. A few days before Ramadan, we suddenly met a friend. After praying, we asked where are we going to go. Jozvi Sahib said, “Ramadan is coming, you are in the kupta. During Ramadan, everything becomes expensive, so we are going to the market to buy some necessary items for home and Ramadan.” With his sinful eyes, he saw that before Ramadan, which was worth ten and twenty rupees, as soon as Ramadan started, all the things in the markets and shops started selling for Rs. Ramadan Mubarak Kamahina is a means of earning good deeds from the Lord, but alas, we have made this month of earning good deeds a means of earning wealth.

Is. Whenever the month of Ramadan comes, the real devils are bound and the devils inside us come out to rob us. You see the situation of the whole country at that time. There will not be so much inflation and so much oppression in markets and markets in any month as it has started in Ramadan. What used to cost fifty hundred rupees till yesterday, after the start of Ramadan, their prices have now tripled from double to triple. People already have nothing to eat and drink from above, we have started robbing them with both hands with the blessing of Ramadan. To say that we are firm and true Muslims. Hajj and Umrah are not less than any of us. Masha’Allah, we pray with restrictions, but still we do not ask any question about the needy, the helpless or the poor. Those who have the fear of God in their hearts hold the tasbih in their hands to recite dhikr, wazkar and seek forgiveness out of fear of Allah, but we use each grain of the tasbih to prey on the needy, the helpless and the poor. We name our shops and markets Makkah and Madinah so that more and more people fall into our trap. People prepare for the end of the grave and the hereafter through religion and worship, but we are concerned about making business and making wealth through religion and worship. Whether Hajj, Umrah and Namaz are accepted or not. We are not concerned about it, only the thought and desire is that people call us Haji and Namaazi. Where there are such pilgrims and pilgrims, there is a storm of inflation in Ramadan. If you look into any unknown shop, market and bazaar in any province or corner of the country, you will often find pilgrims and pilgrims with the same name in the land of inflation. Hajj and Umrah. We offer prayers, we also read, but we still do not stop lying, cheating, cheating and looting. Wherever luxury and hoarding is mentioned, the first number will be ours. We don’t get tired while lecturing others on humanity, fear of God, sense and compassion, we sweat the losses and punishments of lies, deception, fraud and looting by scaring others. They still don’t come back. People support people in hard and tough times but hard times and forced people are always waiting for us to loot. Why don’t we come back after doing Suhaj and Soumra? We are still not straight. We are always sitting waiting for someone forced, helpless and poor to come from somewhere. One should learn from us how to take advantage of people’s coercion, helplessness and helplessness. In civilized societies, people do not kill those who have been killed, but here repeatedly killing the killed is given the status of reward along with bravery and honor. The people of the country are currently starving due to inflation, poverty and unemployment, but we are still confused as to how to return them more. People don’t have anything to eat in advance and when ten rupees items start being available in Europe, then mothers, sisters and daughters have to go out on the streets for free flour. People are already worried because of inflation and poverty. If they are returned everywhere in the same way, then these servants of Allah will not commit suicide and self-immolation. What else will they do? They are wandering in search of flour, sugar, rice, lentils and ghee. Among humans and Muslims, whoever is trampled or trampled underfoot in the crowd. His blood is on the head of the cruel oppressor of this country and society, who even today is stealing money from the mouths of the poor by selling things worth ten rupees in gold.