“A single woman in charge risks obscuring the center-right government program” and favoring the left. Antonio Tajani brakes. On the eve of the three-way summit between Berlusconi, Meloni and Salvini, the coordinator of Forza Italia tries to keep the FdI leader at stake, asking for certain rules on leadership and on the method of choosing the candidate at Palazzo Chigi. “I’m not passionate about the subject – says Tajani in an interview with the press – rules will be found”.

The nibbles do not like FdI. Fabio Rampelli and Francesco Lollobrigida, interviewed by the Press, say they are “amazed” by the words of Tajani who, among other things, asks Meloni to “prove” that she is “different” from how foreign media portray her. «We have never asked Silvio Berlusconi to prove that he is not a ‘caiman’», replies Lollobrigida.

The vice-president of the Chamber Rampelli replies: «I would not want that in Italy and in the center-right there was a sort of creeping misogyny. I see no other reason than this. I believe that a woman president of the Council, as has already happened in other European nations, can be a sign of great civilization ”. Why is Fi braking then? “I would like the architects of these hesitations to explain them to us – asks Rampelli – because at the moment they are unfounded”.

Who gets the most votes expresses the candidate for Chigi? “The rules have always been these – remembers Rampelli – even when we were the third party in terms of consensus, there is no reason to suspend or change them now that FdI is the first party”. Meloni’s leadership is not in question: “Without her the coalition would have already collapsed a thousand times.”

Attacked by the foreign media, the former Youth Minister replies by speaking of a “mud car”, while Tajani observes: “It happened in the past with Berlusconi. He reacts by showing seriousness and showing that he is different from how he is painted ». What does Rampelli think? “There is no need to ask for blood tests. Tajani also remembers the attacks on Berlusconi, that’s good. As for him we have denied every allegation, also for Meloni it has already been done. Her relations with the European and American conservative parties demonstrate this: she has been invited twice to the United States, where she has always received a standing ovation ».

Lollobrigida says he is “surprised by the passages on Giorgia Meloni” and specifies: “Giorgia’s political and personal history speaks for itself: Giorgia Meloni does not have to prove anything with respect to the decomposed attacks that now come daily from certain press and certain leftists. It is surprising that an authoritative exponent of Forza Italia, who should know well what the mud machine is, expects her to prove that she is different from how she is painted. To be clear: Giorgia Meloni has never lent herself to operations of exploitation to the detriment of an ally, nor has she ever given interviews in which she has stated that Silvio Berlusconi should have shown that he is not a ‘caiman’ “.