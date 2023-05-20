Ramsay told the German with Kňažek what defines great players. They did the exact opposite

“Yes and no.”

Craig Ramsay came to the press with these words after losing to Kazakhstan 3:4 after separate raids. He meant that those would be his first two answers no matter what we asked him.

“Yes, we stole a point from the Kazakhs. No, we didn’t play as a team.’

Ramsay coached a record 123rd game on the bench of the Slovak national team, beating Július Šupler by one game.

“Most of the players didn’t know I was having a day like this and they certainly didn’t try to spoil it for me. However, it turned out that I am disappointed with the result. Unfortunately, a lot of the big games I coached here went wrong. The match somewhat spoiled the impression of the record. We talked a lot in front of him about the pride a player has in a national team jersey. About the fact that we want to be proud of ourselves and that we want the fans to be proud of us. However, some players wanted to do everything themselves. Take the puck from your own goal to the opponent’s,” Ramsay assessed.

Before the match, the Canadian coach took Šimon Nemec aside with Samuel Kňažek and explained to them what makes great players great.

“A really good player makes forty in a game