Ramularia in winter barley: Finally there is an effective remedy

Ramularia in winter barley: Finally there is an effective remedy

Various fungicides are available to control Ramularia. However, the development of resistance is progressing. Various fungicides permitted in winter barley are also permitted against Ramularia. These include the means Ascra Xpro, Elatus Era and Revytrex. Depending on the development of resistance in the region, a good effect can be achieved with these agents. However, field tests from various federal states, including Thuringia, show that supplementing contact agents increases the effect (see graphic “Admixture of contact agents improves the Ramularia effect”).

You can find out more about Ramularia, the symptoms, damage, resistance and effective fungicides in the digital edition of agrarheute.

