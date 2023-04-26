Rancher Heriberto Urbina has not been released, for his location they offer a $50 million reward

In the last hours, information has circulated through social networks that the rancher Heriberto Urbina was released after being kidnapped last Monday in the municipality of Curumaní, however, this information has not been confirmed by the municipal mayor, Henry Chacón, and neither by the 10th Armored Brigade that is carrying out operations with the Military Gaula, to find the whereabouts of this elderly person.

It was also established that after a security council, the Government of Cesar determined the payment of a $50 million reward for information on the whereabouts of Urbina, whose relatives have indicated that he has health problems such as spikes in arterial hypertension.

It should be remembered that the plagiarism was registered in the afternoon hours of Monday when the farmer belonging to the Cesar Livestock Federation, was in his vehicle parked in a restaurant and at the same time a fuel station in said municipality. That’s where armed men came who took him away in his own car.

The security council also established the increase in the foot of force for Curumaní.

