Rancher kidnapped in Paz de Ariporo returned to freedom, no details of his release are known

After the kidnapping of the rancher Efraín Alberto Velandia, who was abducted from his farm in Paz de Ariporo by armed men, became known, authorities advanced control plans and even a security council to obtain his release.

In the afternoon it was learned that the man had arrived by bus to the Municipal Terminal, apparently by his own means and in circumstances that were not explained by the authorities.

Beto Velandia, as the man is known, is in good physical condition and the way in which his release was achieved after an “express kidnapping” that lasted less than 24 hours is unknown.

Regarding the case, the Casanare Governor’s Office issued a video in which the Secretary of Government, Oscar Gómez Peñalosa, points out that the facts are the subject of investigation.

