It is again on the table dam of the Ranchería riverbecause recently the Rural Development Agency (ADR) made a tour led by the new president, Diego Bautista.

THE PYLON accompanied this inspection and developed a report that explains the state of the impressive work in which they work in their operation 60 personas, the setbacks of the culmination of the other phases and the investments that are required to function fully.

are more than 12 years to be talking about this project and is still waiting for its total culmination for the fulfillment of its multiple purposes.

One of the goals of this dam is to supply water to the aqueducts of 9 of the 14 Guajiro municipalities, as well as two land adaptation districts, Ranchería and San Juan, and generate electricity.

The accumulated investment of this work is more than half a trillion pesosabout $637 billionaccording to official sources, but the positive impact in the region is still not as expected.

There is positive progress in institutional articulation: the Minister of Housing, Catherine Velascoand that of Agriculture, Cecilia Lopezhave dialogued with Bautista, to culminate the phases of water supply for human consumption and adequacy of land for crops.

Meanwhile, the associations of users of the Ranchería river: Asoranchería and Asosanjuán asked Bautista for speed in the pending processes, as well as the authorization of an ADR headquarters in La Guajira and to modify the license granted by the Regional Autonomous Corporation of La Guajira, Corpoguajira to be able to start the required works, which correspond in the agricultural aspect to the construction of the two large irrigation districts in some 20,000 hectares, whose final studies are being delivered, and which would represent an investment of 1.1 trillion pesos. The diligent official created three consultation work groups with the users of the systems.

Noticed HE PYLON the important regulating role that the dam plays on the river, since it has been ensuring a higher flow than the old one, in the summer season. And, even without irrigation districts, municipalities such as Fonseca and Distracción have water all year round and offer permanent crops of rice, cotton, corn and African palm, which have become a pole of agricultural development and employment generator. It also prevents unexpected flooding, as was the case in the past.

It is surprising that the volume offered for the connected aqueducts is sufficient to assure the populations water without any interruption, but more than 80% it is lost in fraudulent connections on the conductive tubes.

While we are attentive to the investments of the National Development Plan that the government will present to Congress next week, we highlight the immense tourism potential of that dam that will be enabled with a modification of the environmental licensel, and that, due to the ongoing improvements to the roads, it may very soon be an hour from Valledupar.