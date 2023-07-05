Ranchers on alert for the possible arrival of El Niño – breaking latest news

Hernán Morales, rancher from Sozoranga.

The livestock sector, in the province of Loja, shows its concern about the possible arrival of the El Niño phenomenon. Local production would be affected by the damage. They ask the authorities to take preventive measures.

Like other sectors, such as agriculture, those who are dedicated to raising cattle and living from the sale of dairy products are in uncertainty due to the heavy rains announced for the coming months.

Ranchers from some cantons, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, agreed to mention that, although milk production to date is “good”, it could be affected by the presence of the natural phenomenon, announced with greater intensity for the last months of this anus.

In the province of Loja, there are risk areas in the lower part, such as Zapotillo, Puyango, Celica, Macará, Sozoranga, among others, which are prone to flooding.

Panorama

Hernán Morales Luzuriaga, a renowned Sozoranga rancher, pointed out that there is concern about the eventual arrival of the El Niño phenomenon.

The delivery of milk and cheese is made to other cantons of the province and the country.

However, farms in low-lying areas run the risk of flooding due to the overflow of rivers and streams.

Measurements

In their case, Morales Luzuriaga said, they own around 70 head of cattle and work to “stock up on grass and store it because in the rainy season it is scarce and there is a lack of food for the cattle.”

He also asked to improve the access road to his farm, located 7 kilometers from the cantonal capital.

Juan José Pasaca Maza, who also works on a cattle farm in Gonzanamá, stated: “We don’t know what the intensity of the rains will be. It is necessary that the authorities provide advice to be able to adopt precautionary measures.” (YO)

According to information on a national scale, close to two million cattle, located in various provinces of Ecuador, would be vulnerable in the event of an El Niño phenomenon, especially animals located on farms in low-lying areas —prone to flooding.

