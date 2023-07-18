Ranchers prepare for eventual drought

After the announcement of possible droughts and shortages of water for crops and human consumption, in Villavieja, farmers indicate that they are already taking measures to minimize the impact of these climatic factors.

Diary of Huila, economy

By: Gloria Camargo

The Departmental Office for Disaster Risk Management has issued a report establishing an alert for possible shortages of water for crops in 11 municipalities of Huila, including Villavieja. Faced with this situation, the ranchers of said municipality have stated that they are preparing for an eventual emergency.

Rodrigo Quintero Pascuas, a rancher in the sector between Tres Pasos and La Victoria in Villavieja, and a member of the Villavieja Ranchers Association (Villagan), has indicated that they have recently experienced damage.

“It is a general issue where farmers suffer from situations such as global warming and climatic factors, which have had an effect on the food bank. We have seen that the pastures have been drying up along with the fodder ”, she explained in the first place.

Quintero Pascuas stressed the importance of becoming aware of this situation. “We farmers must be aware of the problem and we also ask the government authorities to show interest in this issue,” he said.

The aim of the project is for farmers to make their silage process and thus ensure the availability of food in these situations.

In addition, he highlighted the need to work together to promote and strengthen the livestock sector, which plays a fundamental role in the country’s economy. “The meat system and the milk system are essential and provide a staple product that supplies our Colombian homes,” he pointed out.

storage project

Given the prospect of possible water shortages in Villavieja and other municipalities in Huila, Rodrigo Quintero Pascuas, in conjunction with the Livestock Committee, the Huila Governor’s Office and the Ministry of Agriculture, has implemented an initiative to ensure adequate conditions for livestock .

Quintero Pascuas highlighted the participation of about 20 associations in the Committee, who are carrying out a silage and forage storage project. “We are going to start with seed capital, since at this moment corn is being planted to produce silos,” he emphasized.

Likewise, he pointed out that the idea is to train farmers so that they also take initiative and promote these crops. The project consists of cultivating and performing the tasks directly. Farmers must learn to carry out the silage process and, at a discounted price, provide seed capital that benefits everyone and ensures the availability of feed in these situations.

This initiative seeks to strengthen the resilience of the livestock sector in the face of possible emergencies related to the water supply. By growing and storing fodder, a continuous supply of feed for livestock is ensured, thus mitigating negative impacts on animal production and welfare.

Increases in the family basket

The Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, María Susana Muhamad, has indicated that although the transition period of the ‘El Niño’ Phenomenon has already begun, in November, it will be at that moment when this phenomenon is fully noticed in the country.

“We have seen that the pastures have been drying up along with the fodder.”

According to the first estimates, the intensity is expected to be moderate to mild, but the vulnerability of the territories can lead to high levels of affectation.

Faced with this situation, Christian Euscátegui, head of the office of the Forecast and Warning Service of the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies, has indicated that if dry conditions persist, it is very likely that pastures will be significantly reduced, even in areas where this normally does not occur.

This would result in a noticeable decrease in the volume per head of cattle and a significant drop in milk production.

In addition, Euscátegui warned about the possibility that, due to the decrease in the capacities of the water resource and its inadequate management, diseases could occur in cattle. All these factors would translate into a significant reduction in the economy of the livestock sector.

With the potential decline in livestock due to starvation and the spread of related diseases, meat and milk prices are likely to increase. This situation would represent an additional challenge for the population, since these products are essential in Colombian homes.

Increase in costs

The farmer stressed the importance of receiving support from the National and Departmental Government, since production costs will increase due to the possible emergency. The call is to have the necessary support to face the challenges that lie ahead.

Villavieja is a municipality that has a favorable water table and is “on deep water mattresses.”

In relation to the availability of water, the rancher mentioned that in Villavieja several cisterns and open field lakes have been depleted due to the impact of global warming, which has led to a notable drought in the region.

This situation will represent an additional challenge for ranchers, as they will have to deal with scarcity of water for livestock and crops.

However, it is also highlighted that there are good experiences in the construction of deep wells in Villavieja. The municipality has a favorable water table and is located on deep water mattresses. This represents an opportunity to access more stable water sources and mitigate the effects of drought on the livestock sector.

Other recommendations

According to the producer, the municipality has recently experienced strong temperatures that have exacerbated the drought. Despite the fact that there have always been dry periods, the lack of rain has led to a rapid disappearance of forage, which has caused a deterioration in the quality of livestock feed. Pastures are rapidly depleting, posing a challenge for ranchers.

Edwin Orozco Barrantes from Agrosavia has indicated the importance of following a manual that seeks to prevent weight loss, decreased milk production, delays in reproduction and even the death of animals. It is essential to take care of the paddocks and planted pastures to guarantee the availability of food during the dry season.

According to the Ministry of the Environment, the impact of ‘El Niño’ could trigger a cost overrun in meat and milk prices.

In relation to paddocks, it is recommended that those who follow a rotational management plan keep one or several areas without grazing during this period. If the farm does not have a paddock rotation system, one or more paddocks must be closed and left ungrazed. In this way, the availability of forage during the dry season is ensured.

It is important to note that during the dry season it is not recommended to plant any species, since there is not enough rainfall to guarantee its proper development. Lack of water limits the viability of crops and can result in economic losses for farmers.

