Below you will find the eShop ranking Of Nintendo Switch this week, which sees an overwhelming dominance of starring titles Super Marioprobably on the wave of the hype for the imminent debut of Super Mario Bros. The Film in cinemas, set for April 5 in Italy, and the sales launched for the occasion.

All the games

  1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  2. Mario Party Superstars
  3. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
  4. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
  5. Super Mario Odyssey
  6. Minecraft
  7. Metroid Prime Remastered
  8. Among Us
  9. Stardew Valley
  10. Have a Nice Death
  11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  12. Nintendo Switch Sports
  13. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition
  14. Resident Evil 4
  15. Just Dance 2023 Edition
  16. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  17. Inside
  18. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe
  19. Pokemon Violet
  20. Luigi’s Mansion 3
  21. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
  22. Mortal Kombat 11
  23. Slime Rancher
  24. ARK: Survival Evolved
  25. The Oregon Trail
  26. MLB The Show 23
  27. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  28. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  29. Pokemon Scarlet
  30. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Booster Course Pass

Games available digitally only

  1. Among Us
  2. Stardew Valley
  3. Have a Nice Death
  4. Inside
  5. Slime Rancher
  6. The Oregon Trail
  7. Green Hell
  8. Final Fantasy VII
  9. Disney Dreamlight Valley
  10. Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition
  11. Cooking Simulator
  12. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
  13. Limbo
  14. WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros
  15. Real Boxing 2
  16. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
  17. PowerWash Simulator
  18. Hollow Knight
  19. Cozy Grove
  20. Resident Evil 6
  21. South Park: The Stick of Truth
  22. The Suicide of Rachel Foster
  23. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
  24. Sherlock Purr
  25. Storyteller
  26. Final Fantasy IX
  27. One
  28. Boomerang Fu
  29. Thief Simulator
  30. Resident Evil 5

As we can see in the general ranking of the eShop this week we find the evergreen Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in first place, followed by Mario Party Superstars and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe in second and third place respectively. In general, stocks from the marisco universe occupy the top five positions. The top 30 titles available digitally only sees Among Us in first place, followed by Stardew Valley and Have a Nice Death.

This week, however, Nintendo presented a substantial gameplay video of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and unveiled the OLED Switch and the special edition themed Pro Controller.

