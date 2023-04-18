Rankings 2023/2024 with enrollments in the educational services of the Municipality of Ferrara

PUBLIC EDUCATION – The final ranking has been published on





Ferrara, 18/04/2023. The definitive rankings of the municipal educational services 0-6 for the 2023-2024 school year are published – with determination 2023-866 on 18/04/2023- available on

The final ranking, following the provisional one published on 7 April 2023, incorporated the accepted appeals of the interested parties and the further corrections following the official checks.

The following rankings therefore contain all the applications submitted, identified with the application code, date of birth and updated score:

• Nursery ranking list for young residents

• Nursery ranking for medium-large residents

• Non-resident infant nursery ranking

• Medium-large non-resident nursery ranking

• Resident Nursery School Ranking

• Non-resident nursery school ranking

Seat assignment

From 20 April 2023 it will be possible to view the list with the assignment of the service and the relative waiting lists.

Dal 20/04/2023 to 26/04/2023 it will be necessary to accept or renounce the place by accessing the Portal of educational and school services [email protected] with Spid credentials.

Failure to answer is equivalent to the renunciation of the assigned place.

For telephone assistance use the following numbers: 0532418148 – 0532418153 – 0532418159









