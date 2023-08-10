Home » Ranveer Singh is the new don of Bollywood
After Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood got a new dawn in Ranveer Singh. Which was confirmed by Farhan Akhtar, the director and writer of the film himself.

Farhan Akhtar released the teaser of ‘Don 3’ on his Twitter and gave the caption that a new era is beginning. In which fans saw Ranveer Singh as Don for the first time.

A day ago, Farhan Akhtar announced the introduction of a new face in Don while sharing a long note on Twitter. In the note he wrote that ‘In 1978, the character created by Salim Javed and played with such ease by Amitabh Bachchan captured the imagination of theatergoers across the country. That mysterious character was Don. Don was remade in 2006 and brought back to life by Shah Rukh Khan in his charming style.

‘Whether it’s the rich intelligence of the don, or the fierce anger, Shahrukh has portrayed his personality. As writer and director, I have created not one, but two, ‘Don’ films with Shah Rukh and both experiences are very close to my heart.’

At the end of his note, Farhan Akhtar announced the casting of a new actor in the role of Don, writing, ‘Now is the time to carry on the legacy of Don and a new actor joins us in this new interpretation. A talent I have long admired. We hope you show him the love you showed Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.’

Finally, Farhan Akhtar will start the new era of Dawn in 2025.

And now while social media users are appreciating Ranveer Singh in the role of a new don, many people do not want to see anyone other than Shahrukh Khan in the role of a don, that’s why ‘No SRK No Don’. The hashtag also started trending. Dhawal Kumar wrote, ‘Not interested in seeing anyone else in the role of Don, it should only be Shah Rukh Khan, please don’t play with the fans.’

Another user expressed surprise and said, ‘Don without Shahrukh didn’t surprise me, what surprised me is that when it comes to the negative role, the filmmaker cast someone else over Shah Rukh Khan. How can one think of doing.’

While a user named Abhay told Ranveer that we all know that Shahrukh Khan is the last of the stars, Ranveer Singh has a talent that might surprise you.

See also  First "casualties" in Petro's cabinet, six months after his government - news

Expressing his happiness on the release of Don 3, Sooraj wrote, ‘Fasten your seat belt, Don is coming. He can not only rob you but also steal your heart.’

The Dawn franchise has spawned three films so far, the first in 1978 starring Amitabh Bachchan, followed by Farhan Akhtar’s Farhan Akhtar opposite Shah Rukh Khan. and released two films in 2006 and 2011.

And in 2025, it will be Farhan Akhtar who will take Don forward with a new mission, but this time he will not be accompanied by the king of Bollywood, but Ranveer Singh.

