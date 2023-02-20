By Juan Pablo Lievano

The entire country should be concerned with the National Development Plan (PND), as far as chambers of commerce and merchants are concerned. The Government, in its desire to control institutions and resources, intends to give a real blow to the commercial institutions. The first blow is dealt through article 69, which establishes that the national government will set the number of members, and their representatives, on the boards of directors of the country’s chambers of commerce. The provision replaces paragraph 3 of article 80 of the Commercial Code. The new provision must be interpreted in accordance with paragraph 2 of the same article, which establishes that one third of the members of the boards of directors will be from the national government.

In practical terms, it can be interpreted that the Government could have greater representation, exceeding the limit of one third, and even the possibility of incorporating members in the boards of directors of the popular and community economy, without any limit, and without meeting the requirements. requirements applicable to other merchants. If this is the case, the tradition of the chambers of commerce, in which their government corresponds to the merchants themselves, would be seriously at risk. As if all this were not enough, with article 23 of the PND it is intended to take control of the resources. These correspond to the tax rates received by the chambers of commerce for the public registry function. These resources must be understood, in practical terms, as private resources of the merchants, with a public destination, so they must be managed by the merchants.

Thus, they are not resources from the national budget and the Government cannot reach into them. Well, the aforementioned article indicates that the Government may set a percentage of the total of said resources to complement or cover part of the financing of business development programs carried out by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism. The provision is unprecedented, as it abuses the resources of the merchants. Likewise, it does not take into account that the resources must be assigned as a priority to cover the registry function, so setting a general percentage, without taking into account the structure of costs and expenses of the chambers, could in many cases leave the registry function without underfunded. On the other hand, the remaining resources that are used in compliance with other legal functions for the promotion, formalization, training and development of the business culture, as well as the exercise of trade union functions, will inevitably drain into the budget ditch. national, in what the Government wants and orders, completely ignoring the merchants in the management of their own resources. The concertation will end, which seems to be disliked in this four-year period and which has been traditional among governments and chambers of commerce to promote business development. It is not building on what has been built, nor is it even destroying what has been built. It is nothing other than taking, through the back door, the mercantile institutionality and its resources for populist purposes and that the merchants remain inexorably in the background.