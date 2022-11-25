ROMA – Trastevere. The thing is, I love it and I hate it. But these are my things, of my life, and independently of me it must be said that it is certainly one of the most beautiful places in Rome, and therefore in the world. Just look at it from the Gianicolo to understand how true what I say is. No more getting lost in the alleys to never get out again, even when you’re gone. For where it is, for how it is, and for the incredible way in which it has come down to us, Trastevere is a unique phenomenon, for integrity, in a city like Rome, turned inside out by the construction sites after the unification of Italy.

The genesis of the Oltretevere

Trastevere was born as a suburban district, given that Rome stood on the other side of the Sacred River, as evidenced by the etymology of the name, which means something that lies beyond the Tiber, let’s say a kind of village ante litteram. Places where the powerful Romans built their villas in the countryside. And on the other side of the river there were only San Pietro and Trastevere, as if to say the sacred and the profane together, forgotten on the same bank.

Yet another violence

The subject of these hours is the umpteenth rape of a girl, a student, which took place in the neighborhood. We’re fifth in 2022, and thank goodness the year is almost over. Nonetheless, nothing prevents us from thinking that in reality the rapes committed in Trastevere in this period of time will have been much more, and in saying this I don’t think I’m wrong. This happens because women, out of good heart, or who knows why, very very often, do not report the assaults and violence they have suffered. She is foreign, while I didn’t understand him. The students come from John Cabot University, an outpost of progress in this area of ​​Rome, which in this whole affair is to be considered, together with the girls, obviously, a joint victim. I’ll explain.

From place of culture to food district

The Trastevere district was a popular area. Then, thanks to certain enlightened municipal policies, it also becomes a place of culture: cinemas, theatres, bookshops, summer events on the streets. Evolutionary things. Then, suddenly, Trastevere crashes and turns into an area where, for a fee, they rent you anything: apartments, B&Bs, cars, bicycles, and much more. Covid then transformed the alleys into a single, gigantic restaurant, a food district, as the good ones say, which attracts tourists but also laborers from the suburbs. An explosive cocktail that has turned the neighborhood into a den of so many embezzlements. But the fault of this is not the people, it is certainly not the students, and perhaps not even those who work in the clubs, such as the waiters, a category to which I belong, but those who have transformed Trastevere into what it is today.

He has abdicated all cultural ambitions

Former place of Roman, national and international cultural excellence, including the John Cabot and the American Academy, the Lincei, the Arcadia Academy under the Gianicolo, which converted or perverted to consumption and nothing else, abdicating any ambition cultural, which is what it would take to help the path of growth and liberation from the ignorance of the crowd of commuter workers who arrive here from the suburbs of Rome and from the world for unskilled workers. These cultural institutions in Trastevere become Indian reservations abandoned to themselves surrounded by a hostile territory. It would therefore be nice if Trastevere experienced a rebirth, that it rediscovered the ancient cultural principals present on its soil, that it embraced the newly born later and that it ceased to be an arena.