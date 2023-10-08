Home » Rape at Key West’s 90-Mile Buoy Caught on Webcam: Attacker Arrested
Woman Raped at Key West Buoy, Attacker Arrested Thanks to Webcam Footage

Key West, Florida – In a shocking incident, a woman was raped at the iconic Key West buoy that marks the “90 miles to Cuba” landmark. However, thanks to the timely intervention of a webcam transmitting live footage, her attacker was apprehended by the authorities.

The distressing video, captured by a camera located in a building facing the monument, depicted a man forcefully holding a woman by the neck in a strangulation position. Despite her resistance, the man then pushed her behind the Southernmost Point marker, where prosecutors allege he sexually assaulted her, according to a report by Local 10.

After a few minutes, the victim somehow managed to escape, but not before tripping and falling. Meanwhile, the attacker nonchalantly buttoned his pants. Unbeknownst to him, a 911 operator in Boston, located 1,600 miles away, was watching the entire scene unfold on their computer screen.

The vigilant operator wasted no time alerting the Key West Police, leading to a swift response and arrest. The phone call between the two 911 operators has been revealed to the press:

OPERATOR in Boston: “I’m calling from Boston, and this may sound incredible, but please listen to me. I’m at work and I have access to the Southernmost Point camera.”

911 OPERATOR in Key West: “Yes.”

OPERATOR: “I could almost swear I saw someone being sexually assaulted.”

Supporting the operator’s claims, witnesses in Key West also contacted the police after witnessing a “naked woman crying and screaming,” as described in the arrest report.

Officers quickly launched a search for the victim and discovered her at a nearby hotel. Horrifically, she revealed that she had been raped twice that night – once on Duval Street, and then again by the man who purportedly offered to help her, at the buoy.

The alleged attacker has been identified as Kerry Calvin Gasag. Gasag claimed that he had intervened to rescue the woman from her initial attackers and take her away from the scene. However, investigators revealed a disturbing twist, stating that Gasag returned to the buoy to tamper with the evidence.

Key West Police confirmed that Calvin Gasag now faces the possibility of a 10-year prison sentence for the brutal rape that occurred behind the Southernmost Point monument.

The incident at such a popular tourist landmark has sent shockwaves throughout the community. Local authorities are now reviewing security measures to prevent any such heinous acts from occurring in the future.

