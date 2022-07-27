Home News Rape drug ghb: arrested the ‘Greek’, narcos of hard parties
News

by admin
From the patrons of the dark rooms, the sex clubs, to the professionals of the Roman upper class who are used to organizing parties at home: half of Rome was supplied “by the Greek”. A 50-year-old originally from Thessaloniki, but residing in Rome for years, who was arrested by the Fiumicino Police Station for trafficking in Ghb, the “rape drug”.

Gamma-hydroxybutyric acid is an odorless and tasteless substance, in medicine it is used to treat alcoholism, (because it “mimics” the effects of alcohol, such as methadone for the treatment of heroin addiction), in Northern Europe already for years it has been used for sexual purposes.

