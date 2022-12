The prosecutor wanted to hear it over and over again, during the preliminary investigations. He asked her why she was there, what had happened and how she related to those five boys. And in the end, in summing up, he decided to exclude the hypothesis of gang sexual violence. Because – she reasoned in the request for filing to the investigating judge of the Udine court – a consent, even if not of full awareness, on the part of the young woman must be presumed.