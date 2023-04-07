Group of Pan and Daphnis, marble, 2nd century AD, Rome, National Roman Museum – Palazzo Altemps, Courtesy of the Ministry of Culture – National Roman Museum – Palazzo Altemps | Photo: © Eugenio Monti

– On a fateful April 6, “on Good Friday”, Raphael’s star was born and died at the same time.Of the master, Vasari wrote that he rose “in Urbino, a well-known city in Italy, in the year 1483, on Good Friday at three o’clock in the night”, to shut down on April 6 (the same day of his birth) in 1520, at only 37 years away.503 years after that death, Villa Farnesina remembers that day by making it coincide with the inauguration of the exhibition Raphael and antiquity in Agostino Chigi’s Villa which until 2 July will underline the influence that the prestigious collection of statues, sarcophagi, reliefs, cameos and ancient coins collected by Agostino Chigi in his Villa had on the Urbinate area.The exhibition acquires even more significance if one considers that the anniversary of Raphael’s death (April 6, 1520) coincides with the disappearance of Agostino Chigi, the pope’s banker, which occurred just five days later, on April 11, 1520.These two great protagonists of the Renaissance shared a very close relationship based on friendship.

Raphael and the Ancient in Agostino Chigi’s Villa, staging

Alongside popes Julius II and Leo X, Chigi was Raphael’s most assiduous and munificent patron. The painter of grace frequented his residence, the current Villa Farnesina, for a long time, not only as an artist commissioned to create the famous fresco in the Loggia di Galatea and decorate the vault of the Loggia di Psyche, but also as a “family member” of the landlord . We would have seen him wandering around the villa to admire and study the antiquarian collections that the banker carefully kept in the house and in its gardens, including statues, medals, reliefs, cameos of rare refinement which became for the Urbinate and his model school authoritative to spread and make known through paintings, tapestries, prints, pottery.

In the Trastevere villa, the painter from Urbino was able not only to appreciate, but also to reinvent the most significant works in the banker’s collection, adapting them to his inventions, as in the case of the statue of the Capitoline Psyche and the similar fresco in the Loggia of the same name.



Raphael and the Ancient in Agostino Chigi’s Villa, staging

The “magnificent collections” of the rich patron, dispersed after the owner’s death, merged into large Roman and European collections, further impoverished with the Sack of Rome until the sale of the Palazzo to the Farnese, which took place in 1579.

Important loans of works have helped to rearrange, at least in part, the extraordinary Chigi collection in its original place to illustrate to the public how much this was a source of inspiration for the classic style of Raphael and his school, of Peruzzi, of Sebastiano del Piombo and Sodoma, contributing to the development of the full Renaissance.

Thus for the first time and after five hundred years, Agostino Chigi’s “house” returns to being that casket capable of containing the spirit of the Renaissance in a single place. While on the one hand the exhibition presents to the public the results of research on the inventories and other documents of the Chigiani Funds of the Vatican Apostolic Library useful for reconstructing the original appearance of the villa and its antique furnishings, on the other hand it restores to visitors the artistic context and cultural aspects of Raphael’s activity in the villa whose collections represented a “gym” for his “workshop”.



Raphael and the Ancient in Agostino Chigi’s Villa, staging

The statues of the Capitoline winged Psyche, of Pan and Daphnis of Palazzo Altemps, of the Arrotino degli Uffizi, documented in Agostino’s villa and exhibited in the exhibition, had a decisive influence on the imagination of the master and other artists, as did the exceptional works of glyptics, such as the Cameo with eagle (Adlerkameo) of the Kunsthistorisches Vienna and the The seal of Nero of the National Archaeological Museum of Naples.

But there’s more. The investigations on Galatea by Antonio Sgamellotti have revealed the use, after centuries of oblivion, of the “Egyptian blue” by Raphael, precisely to paint a subject that belongs to antiquity. The exhibition will also be an opportunity to admire the Villa in a new light, even more beautiful thanks to the important conservative interventions on the Loggia di Galatea and the frescoes in the Sala delle Nozze, the ancient bedroom of Agostino Chigi painted by Sodoma and the his collaborators.



Unknown engraver, Venus and Adonis, sardonyx cameo, end of the 1st century. BC On a modern mount (late 18th – early 19th century) Vienna, Kunsthistorisches Museum Kunst Historisches Museum Wien, Collection of Greek and Roman

Finally, for the entire duration of the exhibition, the original access to the villa from the Loggia of Cupid and Psyche was restored, while two installations by contemporary artists included in the exhibition itinerary will accentuate the dialogue between ancient and contemporary.

Postponed to 2023 due to the health emergency, curated by partner Linceo Alessandro Zuccari and art historian Costanza Barbieri, the exhibition closes the celebrations of the “Triptych of Italian Ingenuity” designed by Alberto Quadrio Curzio, then president of the Academy, started with the show Leonard in Rome. Influences and legacy (2019) and continued in 2021-2022 with the three appointments dedicated to Dante: Dante’s library; The reception of the Commedia from manuscripts to the media; Through Dante’s eyes, artistic Italy in the age of Comedy.