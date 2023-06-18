Rapid inauguration for the new Lambach market place

The people from Lambach have spared no effort and have built their own racing cars over the past few weeks. Today, Saturday, the speedy soapboxes have their practical test, the starting shot for the race is at 3 p.m. The soap box race is sure to be the crowd puller in the two-day program for the opening ceremony of the newly designed marketplace.

The two million euro project has been implemented in three stages since 2018 and tested the patience of business people and the population. “Despite high inflation, we stayed within the budgeted framework of just over two million euros,” says Mayor Johannes Moser (VP), who emphasizes that there has been a lot of positive feedback on the redesign. Traffic safety has been increased and accessibility has been established.

Head of department Franz Pohn is also looking forward to the race.

The Lambach-based company now wants to use the marketplace more often, and vacancy management will also be a focus in the coming months with the aim of achieving a good mix of shops. The municipality can also tap EU funds for this via the city-surroundings cooperation “Stadtregion Lambach”. A citizen consultation is currently underway and there will be discussions with landowners. “As an incentive, we can distribute EU funds to private owners for the first time and thus create incentives,” says Mayor Moser. The results should be on the table in late autumn.

In any case, the weather is playing along perfectly this weekend, the fire brigade will present itself today, in the evening the band “Brotheract” will play. The opening ceremony and the blessing will take place on Sunday from 10 a.m., the “Lambacher Landler” will be performed and there will be various dance performances. A colorful program is also offered for children on both days.

