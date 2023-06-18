Home » Rapid inauguration for the new Lambach market place
News

Rapid inauguration for the new Lambach market place

by admin
Rapid inauguration for the new Lambach market place

The people from Lambach have spared no effort and have built their own racing cars over the past few weeks. Today, Saturday, the speedy soapboxes have their practical test, the starting shot for the race is at 3 p.m. The soap box race is sure to be the crowd puller in the two-day program for the opening ceremony of the newly designed marketplace.

The two million euro project has been implemented in three stages since 2018 and tested the patience of business people and the population. “Despite high inflation, we stayed within the budgeted framework of just over two million euros,” says Mayor Johannes Moser (VP), who emphasizes that there has been a lot of positive feedback on the redesign. Traffic safety has been increased and accessibility has been established.

Head of department Franz Pohn is also looking forward to the race.
Image: E Huber

The Lambach-based company now wants to use the marketplace more often, and vacancy management will also be a focus in the coming months with the aim of achieving a good mix of shops. The municipality can also tap EU funds for this via the city-surroundings cooperation “Stadtregion Lambach”. A citizen consultation is currently underway and there will be discussions with landowners. “As an incentive, we can distribute EU funds to private owners for the first time and thus create incentives,” says Mayor Moser. The results should be on the table in late autumn.

In any case, the weather is playing along perfectly this weekend, the fire brigade will present itself today, in the evening the band “Brotheract” will play. The opening ceremony and the blessing will take place on Sunday from 10 a.m., the “Lambacher Landler” will be performed and there will be various dance performances. A colorful program is also offered for children on both days.

author

Michaela Krenn-Aichinger

Local editor Wels

Michaela Krenn-Aichinger

loads


info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.



info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.



info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.



Add the theme to your themes.

You may also like

75 years SK Altheim: The “Red Devils” hope...

DPFAN: apotheosis of the Miwonovi tournament and launch...

Jota Pe Hernández says that there is no...

TE alarm on June 18, 2023

CM2 students pass their exam – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable...

Millionaires at the final of the BetPlay League

AI/ML Innovations Inc. Announces Proposed Private Placement

The Second Generation Gathering Fills the “Structural Hole”...

Follower throws tickets at Churo Díaz in concert

12 French policemen were injured in clashes with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy